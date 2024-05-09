7 Edinburgh picnic spots perfect to visit this weekend as experts predict mini heatwave

4 . Water of Leith

Cited as one of the the Independent's top 50 UK urban picnic spots, the walk along the banks makes for a relaxing way to while away an afternoon and offers plenty of opportunities to stop and enjoy a bite to eat. If you're lucky enough you may even spot one of the river's resident Kingfishers, little flashes of bright blue and orange usually signifying this magnificent bird's presence. Photo: Third Party