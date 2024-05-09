7 Edinburgh picnic spots perfect to visit this weekend as experts predict mini heatwave

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th May 2024, 14:04 BST
We all enjoy a good picnic when the sun is out – and we've compiled a handy list of some of our favourite outdoor spots in Edinburgh for you to discover

It’s been a long time coming, but Edinburgh is finally set to see some proper sunshine, with weather forecasters predicting that temperatures will hit highs of 22-23C on Friday and Saturday.

With that in mind, we've selected seven scenic spots to enjoy a perfect picnic in Edinburgh. Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see which ones we’ve opted for.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see seven places for a perfect picnic in Edinburgh.

1. Edinburgh's perfect picnic spots

Take a look through our photo gallery to see seven places for a perfect picnic in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Inverleith Park is a great place to visit when the sun is shining. A great spot to pitch up for a picnic is beside the pond.

2. Inverleith Park

Inverleith Park is a great place to visit when the sun is shining. A great spot to pitch up for a picnic is beside the pond. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Photo Sales
You won't get better view than Edinburgh Castle! One of the easiest and most accessible parks to get to on this list it is also one of the prettiest

3. Princes St Gardens

You won't get better view than Edinburgh Castle! One of the easiest and most accessible parks to get to on this list it is also one of the prettiest Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Cited as one of the the Independent's top 50 UK urban picnic spots, the walk along the banks makes for a relaxing way to while away an afternoon and offers plenty of opportunities to stop and enjoy a bite to eat. If you're lucky enough you may even spot one of the river's resident Kingfishers, little flashes of bright blue and orange usually signifying this magnificent bird's presence.

4. Water of Leith

Cited as one of the the Independent's top 50 UK urban picnic spots, the walk along the banks makes for a relaxing way to while away an afternoon and offers plenty of opportunities to stop and enjoy a bite to eat. If you're lucky enough you may even spot one of the river's resident Kingfishers, little flashes of bright blue and orange usually signifying this magnificent bird's presence. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.