7 Edinburgh picnic spots perfect to visit this weekend as experts predict mini heatwave

It’s been a long time coming, but Edinburgh is finally set to see some proper sunshine, with weather forecasters predicting that temperatures will hit highs of 22-23C on Friday and Saturday.
With that in mind, we've selected seven scenic spots to enjoy a perfect picnic in Edinburgh. Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see which ones we’ve opted for.
1. Edinburgh's perfect picnic spots
Take a look through our photo gallery to see seven places for a perfect picnic in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party
2. Inverleith Park
Inverleith Park is a great place to visit when the sun is shining. A great spot to pitch up for a picnic is beside the pond. Photo: Ian Rutherford
3. Princes St Gardens
You won't get better view than Edinburgh Castle! One of the easiest and most accessible parks to get to on this list it is also one of the prettiest Photo: Third Party
4. Water of Leith
Cited as one of the the Independent's top 50 UK urban picnic spots, the walk along the banks makes for a relaxing way to while away an afternoon and offers plenty of opportunities to stop and enjoy a bite to eat. If you're lucky enough you may even spot one of the river's resident Kingfishers, little flashes of bright blue and orange usually signifying this magnificent bird's presence. Photo: Third Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.