SAS Rogue Heroes , starring Connor Swindells, Alfie Allen and Jack O’Connell will premiere tonight. The show explores the origins of the Special Air Service during World War Two.

The show was written and produced in part by Steven Knight , who is known for creating the hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders . He has also written for numerous films in the past, such as The Girl in The Spider’s Web.

Connor Swindells, in the lead role, is perhaps best known for acting in Sex Education as Adam Groff alongside the new star of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa . In SAS Rogue Heroes, he will portray David Stirling.

Jack O’Connell played James Cook in Skins, before moving on to act in This Is England, Eden Lake and Godless, amongst other TV shows and films. Meanwhile, Alfie Allen, brother of Lily Allen , found fame as Theon Grayjoy in Game of Thrones .

In SAS Rogue Heroes, the trio must find a way to parachute behind enemy lines - before such a thing became common military practice. If you’d like to watch the show, here’s everything you’ll need to know.

How to watch SAS Rogue Heroes

The first episode of SAS Rogue heroes will be broadcast on Sunday, (October 30) from 9pm to 10pm on BBC One. From then on, episodes will be released weekly in the same time slot and channel.

Full cast list for SAS Rogue Heroes

Advertisement Hide Ad