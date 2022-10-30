SAS Rogue Heroes: How to watch BBC wartime period drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight & cast list
The new BBC wartime period drama, SAS Rogue Heroes, will be on TV tonight - if you’d like to watch it, here’s everything you need to know.
SAS Rogue Heroes, starring Connor Swindells, Alfie Allen and Jack O’Connell will premiere tonight. The show explores the origins of the Special Air Service during World War Two.
The show was written and produced in part by Steven Knight, who is known for creating the hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders. He has also written for numerous films in the past, such as The Girl in The Spider’s Web.
Connor Swindells, in the lead role, is perhaps best known for acting in Sex Education as Adam Groff alongside the new star of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa. In SAS Rogue Heroes, he will portray David Stirling.
Jack O’Connell played James Cook in Skins, before moving on to act in This Is England, Eden Lake and Godless, amongst other TV shows and films. Meanwhile, Alfie Allen, brother of Lily Allen, found fame as Theon Grayjoy in Game of Thrones.
Most Popular
In SAS Rogue Heroes, the trio must find a way to parachute behind enemy lines - before such a thing became common military practice. If you’d like to watch the show, here’s everything you’ll need to know.
How to watch SAS Rogue Heroes
The first episode of SAS Rogue heroes will be broadcast on Sunday, (October 30) from 9pm to 10pm on BBC One. From then on, episodes will be released weekly in the same time slot and channel.
Full cast list for SAS Rogue Heroes
- Connor Swindells as David Stirling
- Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne
- Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes
- Sofia Boutella as Eve Mansour
- Donal Finn as Eoin McGonagal
- Jacob Ifan as Pat Riley
- Amir El-Masry as Dr. Gamal
- Corin Silva as Jim Almonds
- Miles Jupp as Maj Knox
- James Wilbraham as Guardsman Roberts
- Beru Tessema as Canary Barman
- Anthony Calf as Stirling’s Father
- Bradley Banton as De Havilland Pilot
- Ramzan Miah as Snooker Player
- Michael Shelford as Australian Soldier
- Joe Corrigall as Australian Soldier
- Julian Mileta as Wounded Man
- Andrew MacNaughton as Wounded Man
- NG Rees as Wounded Man