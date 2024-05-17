Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as Bailey and the care home residents have fun in their boxing and games sessions.

A 21-year-old is helping the elderly stay fit by giving them boxing lessons.

Bailey-Greetham Clark started his company 'Be Great Fitness' in 2020 when he was 17. He was asked to speak at 'Flourish', a day centre for adults with educational needs. After this experience, Bailey realised that people from vulnerable groups do not have the same access to sport and fitness as others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey set up his own wellbeing company to make sport and fitness accessible to schools, hospitals, community centres and care homes. He takes his fitness classes to 20-30 different care homes, and runs one hour sessions with the residents. Bailey’s activities range from simple boxing drills to hand eye coordination games which improve the residents’ fitness and mental health.

Bailey-Greetham Clark teaches boxing to care home residents.

Bailey, from Lincolnshire, Grimsby, struggled with a challenging upbringing, and was taken in by his grandparents - kick starting his passion for helping the elderly.

He said: "We started by putting ourselves forward to care homes, but now we get tons of enquiries, my calendar is insane at the moment! We’re trying to get more people added to our team and roll sessions out nationally.