Watch aerial footage showing cracks in residents’ driveways.

Furious locals say their gardens and driveways are collapsing after building work started on a new estate.

Residents in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, were shocked when cracks appeared in their driveways. Large chunks of people’s gardens in George Street also sank by up to 3ft amid fears of a major landslip.

The damage is believed to have been caused by powerful vibrations coming from diggers doing groundworks on a new housing development nearby. Construction has been temporarily halted as investigations are carried out into the building work which developers blame on “heavy rain”.

Resident Susan Tighe, 81, says a large area of her lawn and driveway has sunk into the ground.

Susan said: “We think it’s the vibration of the machinery that’s caused the problems. The vibration of the machinery has shaken the earth around the garden.”

Linda Jackson, 74, said: “Our concern is because they’ve dug away the bank and left a 15ft drop from our garden, we’re concerned that the same thing will happen to us and our lawn will fall away.”

A spokesperson for Ashberry Homes, a part of Bellway, said: "We have investigated the root cause of the issue and determined that heavy rain over the weekend has exacerbated this problem.