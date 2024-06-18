This video More videos

Watch the piper playing his instrument in front of spirited Scotland fans before hilariously losing his footing and falling off a table.

A hilarious video shows the moment a piper fell off a pub table while entertaining his fellow Scottish football fans.

The piper can be seen standing on the table, playing the instrument, as Scotland fans sing, chant, clap and cheer along to the tune. He is then seen falling backwards off the table, onto the floor, with a fan saying: “He’s just fallen off the table. No way!”

The piper slowly stands up, while a fan walks over to help him back to his feet. Some pubgoers were so busy enjoying their night and singing that many of them didn't realise the piper had fallen and carried on with their revelry.

