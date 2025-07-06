12 things to look forward to in Edinburgh this summer - including Oasis and the Fringe

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 6th Jul 2025, 04:47 BST

We take a look at what you can look forward to in Edinburgh this summer.

Edinburgh will once again be a hive of activity this summer as concerts, events and the festival take over the city. From the festival to the return of one of Britain’s greatest ever bands, it is set to be another jam-packed summer.

And if you’d rather opt for something quieter, then we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of walks around the city and its outskirts.

So, here’s a look at what you can get up to in Edinburgh this summer.

Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. It's brilliant for getting out and stretching your legs over the summer.

1. Dean Village

Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. It's brilliant for getting out and stretching your legs over the summer.

One of Edinburgh's newest cafes, it allows for breathtaking views across the city. It opened this summer and is a perfect place to soak up some sun.

2. Edinburgh cafe calton

One of Edinburgh's newest cafes, it allows for breathtaking views across the city. It opened this summer and is a perfect place to soak up some sun.

The festival will of course bring people flooding into the city. Whether you love it or hate it, it'll be on your mind from the beginning of August until the end. Grab a show or people watch.

3. Edinburgh Festival

The festival will of course bring people flooding into the city. Whether you love it or hate it, it'll be on your mind from the beginning of August until the end. Grab a show or people watch.

​Oasis will perform three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 8, 9 and 12 and excitement is already building!

4. ​Oasis at Murrayfield Stadium

​Oasis will perform three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 8, 9 and 12 and excitement is already building!

