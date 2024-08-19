15 photos from Summer Sessions Edinburgh including Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace and The View

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:49 BST

Summer Sessions Edinburgh rocked the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Saturday as thousands of music fans enjoyed a 90s/ noughties nostalgia trip.

The music festival was headlined by Britpop legends Ocean Colour Scene and also featured sets by Dundee indie rockers The View, West Yorkshire Britpop survivors Embrace and 90s indie-dance band Republica.

Given the era the bands are from, as well as it seemed the fans in attendance, the festival definitely had a mini T in the Park feel to it, with the location of the event next to Edinburgh Airport bringing back memories of the legendary Scottish music festival’s Balado Airfield site.

Summer Sessions Edinburgh returns on Saturday, August 24 with indie rockers Catfish and The Bottlemen.

Summer Sessions Edinburgh headliners Ocean Colour Scene, fronted by Simon Fowler (pictured), got their set off to a great start with TFI Friday classic 'Riverboat Song', and continued rocking with 'Got it Bad' and another great track from their breakthrough 1996 album 'Moseley Shoals' - 'One For The Road'. The Britpop legends also played 'Travellers Tune, 'Blown Away' and 'July', much to the delight of the crowd.

The Birmingham band continued their 85-minute set with a haunting version of 'My Shadow', and anti-war song 'Profit in Peace', which resonated especially in today's climate of conflict. There was also a storming cover version of Beatles classic 'Day Tripper' and a beautiful rendition of fans' favourite 'Robin Hood' which Fowler finished with a line from Oasis track 'Live Forever'. Some more recent songs followed before a blistering version of '100 Mile High City'. The biggest singalong of the festival was reserved for the headliners' final track, Britpop classic 'The Day We Caught the Train'.

These ladies had a ball at Summer Sessions Edinburgh held at Royal Highland Showgrounds next to Edinburgh Airport on Saturday, August 17. There was a real friendly atmosphere at this music festival, reminiscent of T in the Park's heyday of the late 90s and naughties.

