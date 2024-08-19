3 . Headliners

The Birmingham band continued their 85-minute set with a haunting version of 'My Shadow', and anti-war song 'Profit in Peace', which resonated especially in today's climate of conflict. There was also a storming cover version of Beatles classic 'Day Tripper' and a beautiful rendition of fans' favourite 'Robin Hood' which Fowler finished with a line from Oasis track 'Live Forever'. Some more recent songs followed before a blistering version of '100 Mile High City'. The biggest singalong of the festival was reserved for the headliners' final track, Britpop classic 'The Day We Caught the Train'. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn