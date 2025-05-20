People travel from all over the world to visit the Scottish capital and take in the stunning views and scenery that it offers.

We have taken a look at 16 magical beauty spots in and around Edinburgh which prove that our city’s status as one of the most picturesque in the world is wholly justified.

Many of these spots are perfect for a quick walk when you’re trying to escape the hustle and bustle on your lunch break, while others can be visited on a day trip when you need a slightly longer escape into nature.

Take a look through our gallery to see just 16 of many beauty spots in and around Edinburgh.

1 . Jupiter Artland Jupiter Artland is a contemporary sculpture park about half an hour's drive from Edinburgh. The 100-acre site combines artwork with nature in a striking way, including this piece by landscape architect Charles Jeneks. Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

2 . Arthur's Seat Arthur's Seat is a focal point in the city and anyone who climbs in can take in beautiful panoramic views of the city from the top. | Third Party Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Princes Street Gardens Princes Street Gardens is in the heart of Edinburgh city centre and offers stunning views of the Edinburgh skyline. | National World Photo: Callum McCormack Photo Sales

4 . Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is a beautiful and tranquil spot in the city where visitors can see a variety of plants from around the world. | Visit Scotland Photo: Visit Scotland Photo Sales