Music festivals Let's Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace joined forces to continue to bring top music acts to Scotland after a decade of Party at the Palace in Linlithgow.

On Saturday, August 10, Let’s Rock Scotland, which was previously held at Dalkeith Country Park, was headlined by reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, with performances from a host of iconic artists including Lulu, ABC, Heaven 17, Big Country, Go West, Skids, Toyah, and, making their first ever UK festival performance, Thereza Bazar’s Dollar.

On Sunday, August 11, Party at The Palace was headlined by Irish pop star Ronan Keating, with performances from pop legends Bananarama, Callum Beattie, Generation GBX, The Farm, Mary Kiani, Livin’ Joy, Sweet Female Attitude and many more.

Check out our gallery below to see photos of the acts in action and to see yourself or people you know in attendance at the weekend.

Ronan Keating Irish pop star and Boyzone singer Ronan Keating closed the weekend music festival on Sunday night in the shadows of Linlithgow Palace.

These music fans were in the mood to party at Linlithgow Palace at the weekend.

Bananarama 80s hitmakers Bananarama on stage in Linlithgow on Sunday evening, where they performed hits including 'Venus' and 'Love in the First Degree'.