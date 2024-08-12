19 great photos from Let's Rock the Palace including headliners UB40 and Ronan Keating

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:43 GMT

The inaugural Let's Rock the Palace retro music festival took place in the shadows of Linlithgow Palace at the weekend, with thousands of music fans enjoying the acts and even a fair amount of sunshine!

Music festivals Let's Rock Scotland and Party at The Palace joined forces to continue to bring top music acts to Scotland after a decade of Party at the Palace in Linlithgow.

On Saturday, August 10, Let’s Rock Scotland, which was previously held at Dalkeith Country Park, was headlined by reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, with performances from a host of iconic artists including Lulu, ABC, Heaven 17, Big Country, Go West, Skids, Toyah, and, making their first ever UK festival performance, Thereza Bazar’s Dollar.

On Sunday, August 11, Party at The Palace was headlined by Irish pop star Ronan Keating, with performances from pop legends Bananarama, Callum Beattie, Generation GBX, The Farm, Mary Kiani, Livin’ Joy, Sweet Female Attitude and many more.

Check out our gallery below to see photos of the acts in action and to see yourself or people you know in attendance at the weekend.

Irish pop star and Boyzone singer Ronan Keating closed the weekend music festival on Sunday night in the shadows of Linlithgow Palace.

1. Ronan Keating

Irish pop star and Boyzone singer Ronan Keating closed the weekend music festival on Sunday night in the shadows of Linlithgow Palace. | Shotbyagun Photography

Photo Sales
These music fans were in the mood to party at Linlithgow Palace at the weekend.

2. Party time!

These music fans were in the mood to party at Linlithgow Palace at the weekend. | Shotbyagun Photography

Photo Sales
80s hitmakers Bananarama on stage in Linlithgow on Sunday evening, where they performed hits including 'Venus' and 'Love in the First Degree'.

3. Bananarama

80s hitmakers Bananarama on stage in Linlithgow on Sunday evening, where they performed hits including 'Venus' and 'Love in the First Degree'. | Shotbyagun Photography

Photo Sales
The weather remained mostly dry at the weekend for Let's Rock Scotland Party at the Palace.

4. Signing in the sun

The weather remained mostly dry at the weekend for Let's Rock Scotland Party at the Palace. | Shotbyagun Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:West LothianArtists
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice