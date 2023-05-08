2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Full winners list as The Kardashians, Taylor Swift and Stranger Things win awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrated the biggest shows and movies of the past year on Sunday evening (May 7), without a red carpet or a host.
The fan-voted awards were set to be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, but, due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, the winners were announced in a pre-taped ceremony.
Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all categories.
BEST MOVIE
WINNER: Scream VI
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
WINNER: The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
WINNER: Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Austin Butler: Elvis
Florence Pugh: Don't Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer: Nope
Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
WINNER: Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
WINNER: Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
Diego Luna: Andor
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles: Don't Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
M3GAN: M3GAN
The Bear: Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)
WINNER: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O'Brien: Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer: Nope
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
WINNER: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5: Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
Justin Long: Barbarian
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon: Smile
BEST DUO
WINNER: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
WINNER: Stranger Things
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
WINNER: Taylor Swift: "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Demi Lovato: "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat: "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga: "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic: "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna: "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
WINNER: The Kardashians
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
BEST HOST
WINNER: Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden: Ink Master
Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)
WINNER: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul's Drag Race
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie
Best Musical Moment (sponsored by SONIC®)
WINNER: Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”
Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”
Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance
Elvis: “Trouble”
Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)
M3GAN: “Titanium”
Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”
RRR: “Naatu Naatu”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”
SNL: “Big Boys”
Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”
The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)
The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”
The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor's Version)”
Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"
Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”