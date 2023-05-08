News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
19 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
22 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Full winners list as The Kardashians, Taylor Swift and Stranger Things win awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrated the biggest shows and movies of the past year on Sunday evening (May 7), without a red carpet or a host.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th May 2023, 08:13 BST- 3 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 08:20 BST

The fan-voted awards were set to be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, but, due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, the winners were announced in a pre-taped ceremony.

Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all categories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BEST MOVIE

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards full winners list as Taylor Swift and The Kardashians win awards2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards full winners list as Taylor Swift and The Kardashians win awards
2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards full winners list as Taylor Swift and The Kardashians win awards
Most Popular

    WINNER: Scream VI

    Avatar: The Way of Water

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Elvis

    Nope

    Smile

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Top Gun: Maverick

    BEST SHOW

    WINNER: The Last of Us

    Stranger Things

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The White Lotus

    Wednesday

    Wolf Pack

    Yellowstone

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Yellowjackets

    BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

    WINNER: Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

    Austin Butler: Elvis

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Florence Pugh: Don't Worry Darling

    KeKe Palmer: Nope

    Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

    BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    WINNER: Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

    Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

    Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

    Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

    Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

    BEST HERO

    WINNER: Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Diego Luna: Andor

    Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

    Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

    Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    BEST VILLAIN

    WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

    Harry Styles: Don't Worry Darling

    Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    M3GAN: M3GAN

    The Bear: Cocaine Bear

    BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

    WINNER: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

    Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

    Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

    Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

    WINNER: Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2

    Dylan O'Brien: Not Okay

    Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    KeKe Palmer: Nope

    Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

    BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

    WINNER: Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

    Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

    Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon

    Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    BEST FIGHT

    WINNER: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI

    Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train

    Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

    Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

    MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

    WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

    Justin Long: Barbarian

    Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

    Sosie Bacon: Smile

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    BEST DUO

    WINNER: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

    Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

    Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus

    Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

    BEST KICK-ASS CAST

    WINNER: Stranger Things

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Outer Banks

    Teen Wolf: The Movie

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    BEST SONG

    WINNER: Taylor Swift: "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

    Demi Lovato: "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

    Doja Cat: "Vegas" (Elvis)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Lady Gaga: "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

    OneRepublic: "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

    Rihanna: "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

    BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    WINNER: The Kardashians

    Jersey Shore Family Vacation

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Vanderpump Rules

    BEST COMPETITION SERIES

    WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

    All-Star Shore

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Big Brother

    The Challenge: USA

    The Traitors

    BEST HOST

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    WINNER: Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

    Joel Madden: Ink Master

    Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

    RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

    BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

    WINNER: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

    Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

    RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul's Drag Race

    Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    WINNER: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

    Halftime

    Love, Lizzo

    Sheryl

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

    Best Musical Moment (sponsored by SONIC®)

    WINNER: Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”

    Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

    Elvis: “Trouble”

    Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

    M3GAN: “Titanium”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

    RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

    She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

    SNL: “Big Boys”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

    The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

    The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

    The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor's Version)”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"

    Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”

    Read More
    Edinburgh in 2003: 12 photos from when Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake visited Le...
    Related topics:Stranger ThingsTaylor SwiftThe Kardashians