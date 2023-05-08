The fan-voted awards were set to be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, but, due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, the winners were announced in a pre-taped ceremony.

Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST MOVIE

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards full winners list as Taylor Swift and The Kardashians win awards

Most Popular

WINNER: Scream VI

Avatar: The Way of Water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Smile

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

WINNER: The Last of Us

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

WINNER: Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Austin Butler: Elvis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florence Pugh: Don't Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER: Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

WINNER: Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diego Luna: Andor

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST VILLAIN

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles: Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M3GAN: M3GAN

The Bear: Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

WINNER: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O'Brien: Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

Justin Long: Barbarian

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon: Smile

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST DUO

WINNER: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

WINNER: Stranger Things

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST SONG

WINNER: Taylor Swift: "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Demi Lovato: "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

Doja Cat: "Vegas" (Elvis)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Gaga: "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic: "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna: "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER: The Kardashians

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Brother

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER: Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

WINNER: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul's Drag Race

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Sheryl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

Best Musical Moment (sponsored by SONIC®)

WINNER: Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”

Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis: “Trouble”

Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN: “Titanium”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

SNL: “Big Boys”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor's Version)”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"