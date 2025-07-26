What are the ten best university cities or towns for student nightlife during the 2025/2026 academic year?

Life at university is as much about the social aspects as it is the academic aspects.

So ahead of the 2025/2026 academic year, where in the UK is considered “the” place for student nightlife?

A new study, the Student Nightlife Index, has shed light into the top ten cities and towns for students, from the prices of beer to being safe in the area.

As students across the UK gear up for the upcoming academic year, many factors weigh into their university choices – and a vibrant social scene often sits high on the list.

For those looking to balance their studies with an unforgettable nightlife, Canvas, operated by Greystar, has released its 2025 Student Nightlife Index, a comprehensive ranking designed to shed light on the best university cities for making the most of those crucial nights out.

Off to university this upcoming academic year? Perhaps you've enrolled into one of the areas considered the best place for student nightlife, according to a new study. | Canva

The index delves into a variety of key factors, including the average cost of a pint and a soft drink, the sheer number of student bars and clubs available, their average ratings, and crucially, the local safety score for walking home at night.

This approach had led to a detailed picture beyond just the cheapest drinks or the most venues.

So - are you heading to one of the UK’s best university towns or cities which has the best student nightlife in the next academic year?

What is the best university city in the UK for student nightlife in 2025?

Bath has been crowned the top spot according to the index, offering a compelling blend of quality venues and high safety.

Students can enjoy a well-rated nightlife with an average venue rating of 4.45 across 98 bars and clubs. Crucially, Bath boasts a high safety score of 66.12 for walking home at night, providing peace of mind alongside a lively atmosphere.

Securing second place, Manchester is a powerhouse of student nightlife. It features the largest scene among the top three cities with an impressive 606 bars and clubs, and the highest venue density for its population.

While pints average £5.50, its diverse social scene and average venue rating of 4.37 make it a prime choice, though its safety score of 41.65 indicates students should remain aware.

Coming in third, Newcastle is known for its energetic vibe and offers a slightly more affordable drink scene (pints at £5.00). The city has 273 bars and clubs with a solid average rating of 4.37. Its lower safety score of 32.57 means students are advised to exercise extra care during nights out.

Sharing fourth place, Leeds is a vibrant hub with 325 bars and clubs. It offers affordable soft drinks (£1.71) and a good average venue rating of 4.40, with a safety score of 47.28, while York provides a quality nightlife experience with 119 bars and clubs, an excellent average rating of 4.42, and a respectable safety score of 53.78.

Top 10 University Cities for Student Nightlife:

1 - Bath

2 - Manchester

3 - Newcastle

4 - Leeds

4 - York

6 - Coventry

6 - Sheffield

6 - Glasgow

6 - Edinburgh

10 - Leicester

