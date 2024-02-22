Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced a headline show at Edinburgh Summer Sessions, held at Royal Highland Showgrounds on Saturday August 24. The 'Pacifier' and 'Cocoon' band have this week released their first new music in five years, with new single 'Showtime' set to appear on their forthcoming fourth album release.

Tickets for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions show go on sale from 10am on Friday, March 1. Sign up here for pre-sale access. The anthemic, stadium-ready new single is out now via Island Records. Frontman, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Van McCann recorded the song in Los Angeles with multi-Grammy winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Rolling Stones).

The Edinburgh date lands amongst their much-anticipated headline shows on the Reading and Leeds Festival main stages. The indie-rockers join pop star Becky Hill as the only other act announced so for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions shows in August at Royal Highland Showgrounds, Ingliston, with Hill set to play the outdoor venue near Edinburgh Airport on Sunday, August 18.

Catfish and the Bottlemen frontman Vann McCann will lead the indie rockers on stage at Ingliston later this year for a huge outdoor Edinburgh show. Photo: Getty. Theo Wargo.

Catfish and the Bottlemen’s arena-filling sonic outlook has cemented their place amongst Britain's most successful bands of the 21st Century. Signing to Island Records in 2014 after years of relentless touring, their debut LP 'The Balcony' surged into the UK Top 10 and helped them scoop British Breakthrough Act at the BRITs before scoring their landmark number 1 album with 'The Ride'.