Ten pups took part in the first-ever Corgi Derby to honour the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and among the competitors was nine-year-old Paddy from Port Seton, who is a distant relative of one of The Queen’s own corgis.

Eventual winner Georgie got off to a flying start and quickly emerged as an early frontrunner, before going to pip two other corgis at the finish line to take the top prize.

There was a false start by one corgi before the race went ahead, as well some confusion between others, with three of them pulling up just before the finish line – so they could play with each other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten dogs have taken part in the first “corgi derby” at a racecourse as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Photo: Pic Greg Macvean

Afterwards, Georgie was given a cup, a trophy and some doggy snacks as a reward for winning the first ever Corgi Derby.

Her owner, Alison Rumbles, said it was a wonderful afternoon.

She said: “After having two years of the pandemic it’s just so joyful to have something that’s so much fun.

“We were really shocked that Georgie won. We know she is fast because she runs by our border collie and she can really run, but she was just so fast.

“I think she loved it, she just loves being around other corgis, it’s almost like she has found her tribe, they cuddle and play and it’s so lovely to watch.