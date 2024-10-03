Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reddit makes its feeling known as Dave Grohl spotted in public since baby news 👶

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been spotted for the first time in public since announcing he has become a father outside of his marriage.

The 55 year old was photographed while in California, without his wedding ring on.

Has public reaction towards Grohl died down since the announcement last month, or are things about to ramp up again?

It’s nearly been a month since Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl announced to the world he’s welcomed a new child - one born outside of his marriageto Jordyn Blum.

That bombshell announcement rocked music fans across the world, owing to the fact that Grohl has long been considered the “good guy” of rock, from being a “consummate” family man to his efforts helping feed the homeless and everything in between.

Dave Grohl, and his wife Jordyn Blum are seen in the Royal Box at Wimbledon earlier this year | Getty Images

But long time fans of both Foo Fighters and Nirvana have long known that there has been a reputation with Grohl dating back to his days with the punk group Scream that he has a penchant for “womanising,” for lack of a better term.

It was such behaviour that led to the now infamous Winona Ryder outburst by Veruca Salt and one-time Grohl partner Louise Post during a live show, while his own admission of infidelity during his marriage to Jennifer Youngblood was acknowledged in his biography.

But one month on, Dave Grohl has been spotted for the first time in public - sans wedding ring.

That’s according to a report by People Magazine overnight, who captured a photo of Grohl running errands in Encino, California on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with his ring noticeably missing from his finger.

While Grohl during his first missive about becoming a new father touted he would look for a way to move forwards with his wife Jordyn Blum, things could potentially get nasty sooner than we think.

People reported that Grohl had hired a divorce attorney before making the announcement, while suggestions Blum was flirting with a “hot tennis coach” also seemed to gain traction during the discourse over Grohl’s indiscretion.

What has public reaction been since Dave Grohl’s first public appearance?

Since Grohl’s photo started making the rounds showing him without a wedding ring, the reaction has been mixed - with some still bitter that the band pulled out at the last minute from a recent festival appearance.

Though users on r/popculturechat wondered if the photo of Grohl without his wedding ring was a non-event, with many questioning if he indeed does wear it while performing live, prompting one of the more harsh comments towards the Foo Fighters frontman to read “it’s like him with condoms - it’s optional.”

Predominantly, the sentiments on the popular subreddit are that he’s reaped what he’s sown and that this has been years of bad behaviour finally coming to a head, the same can’t been said for those users over at r/foofighters.

Of the most immediate posts visiting the subreddit today comes one titled “Fight Foo, Not Each Other,” which the user asks why people have started to turn on each other on the forum because of Dave Grohl’s actions.

“I hope one day we stop being bitter at each other. I hope one day this community finds the bond it had before again. I'll never stop loving this band and all they've done. I'll never stop loving the music,” the user posted.

It would appear that the Foo Fighters subreddit was subject of brigading once the news broke, being a slang term for an online practice in which people band together to perform a coordinated action, especially a negative one. Welcome to the internet…

But for all the optics that it appears Dave Grohl and his PR team are putting out there, there still seems to be no real sympathy for the singer and his actions. No official word where him and Blum are heading next, but a reconciliation seems to be - at present - a one sided affair.

Do you feel sympathy for Dave Grohl in this situation, do you think he’s getting what he deserves or do you think it’s really none of our business? Let us know your thoughts on the current Dave Grohl situation by leaving a comment down below.