Dragons’ Den is back and with the BBC show returning for its 20th series on TV, the famous panel of ruthless entrepreneurs are yet again ready to splash the cash on their favourite pitch. But just how much money do these businesspeople have at their disposal and who is the richest dragon?

Peter Jones is currently the longest serving cast member having appeared on the show’s original line-up but Touker Suleyman is perhaps the most experienced businessman with over 40 years in retail and manufacturing.

New dragon Steven Bartlett built his business Social Chain from the ground up but Sara Davies was made an MBE due to her contribution to business. With each dragon boasting an entirely unique success story, viewers may not know their worth or the origin of their fortune.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dragons Den cast net worth.

Dragons’ Den 2023 cast net worth

Steven Bartlett net worth

Background: Bartlett is a 30-year-old businessman and podcaster. He was born in Botswana but was raised in Plymouth.

In 2014, Bartlett co-founded a social media marketing company called Social Chain. The company went public in 2019 and was originally listed on XETRA and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. In 2020, Bartlett exited the company.

Aside from business, Bartlett hosts a podcast called Diary of a CEO, where he interviews celebrities such as Matt Hancock and Terry Cruz and notable figures in business like Ben Francis and Michael Acton-Smith.

Net worth: £68 million

Sara Davies net worth

Background: Davies is a 38-year-old entrepreneur from Coundon, County Durham. She is the founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion, a crafters supply company she started at university in 2005.

Crafter’s Companion employs more than 200 across the world and in 2016, Davies received an MBE for her services to British business.

Net worth: £37 million

Peter Jones net worth

Background: Jones is a 56-year-old entrepreneur from Berkshire. He founded telecom company Phones International Group (now known as Data Select) in 1998 which turned over £44 million in its second year of trading.

After the success of his entrepreneurial venture, Jones started the investment group PJI which generates more than £250 million in sales and employs more than 1,000 people.

He also launched the Peter Jones foundation and was subsequently provided a CBE for services to business and young people in 2009.

Net worth: £1.157 billion

Deborah Meaden net worth

Background: Meaden is a 63-year-old businesswoman from Somerset. After graduating in business studies, Meaden moved to Italy to start a glass and ceramics company.

In 1999, she acquired majority shares of Weststar Holidays which she sold in 2007 soon after the company was taken over by Phoenix Equity Partners. Following this, she bought a textile mill in Somerset and launched an online British luxury goods retailer named ‘ The Merchant Fox ’ in 2011.

Net worth: £50 million

Touker Suleyman net worth

Background: Suleyman is a 69-year-old British businessman from Famagusta in Cyprus. He is the owner of fashion brands Hawes & Curtis, Ghost and Low Profile Holdings and has over 40 years experience in retail and manufacturing.

Net worth: £200 million

When does Dragons’ Den start 2023?

