Edinburgh actor Jack Docherty to take his David Bowie show on tour across Scotland
Following rave reviews and a sell-out run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Jack Docherty is taking his critically-acclaimed show 'David Bowie & Me : Parallel Lives' on tour.
One of the top reviewed shows at 2023’s Fringe, Jack Docherty will tour the show around Scotland this spring, including shows at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh from May 16-18. He will also perform in Aberdeen, St Andrews, Glasgow, Greenock, Inverness and more. Plus, the BAFTA award-winning star of Scot Squad and Absolutely will perform a limited run at London’s Soho Theatre from May 7-11.
Jack’s love of Bowie and the time spent with his hero on The Jack Docherty Show in 1997 kicks off an emotionally driven journey of comedy as he takes fans on a hilarious trip through the inner workings of his masterful mind, from families to teenage years growing up in Carrick Knowe, AI to culture wars, first love, hedonism, mortality and why you should always meet your heroes.
Perfecting his craft as a sketch comic, chat-show host, writer, author, actor and presenter, David Bowie & Me showcases Jack Docherty's storyteller skills.
Speaking about the tour, he said: “I can’t tell you how much fun I had doing this show at the festival and I can’t wait to take it round Scotland.”
Recently announced to be returning to his beloved role of The Chief, with a new Scot Squad spin off centred solely around fan-favourite character Chief Cameron Miekelson, Jack Docherty has spent four decades making audiences across the UK laugh.
From his work on Channel 4’s cult comedy sketch show Absolutely in the late 80s, to hugely successful runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the BAFTA Scotland winner is regarded as one of the UK’s finest performers.
Tickets for Jack Docherty's David Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives tour are on sale now via the Gilded Balloon.