Scottish indie-rockers Shambolics have an exciting weekend ahead of them, releasing their debut EP with Scruff of the Neck Records on Friday, April 14 and playing a big show in Glasgow on Saturday, April 15.

The five-piece were formed in Fife but are now primarily based in Glasgow, with lead singer Lewis McDonald living in Edinburgh. He spoke to the Evening News about the band’s gig at the Garage and their debut EP, ‘U Serious Boi?!’. The rest of the band are Darren Forbes (vocals/guitar), Ben Sharp (bass), Jake Bain (drums/backing vocals) and Scotty Paws (keyboard/backing vocals).

Produced by Gerry Cinnamon producer Chris Marshall in Glasgow, the EP traverses through gritty rock’n’roll, retro-tinted indie, and danceable pop. From the hands-in-the-air opener ‘Like A Breeze’, to the gentle guitar ballad ‘Living In Shadows’ or the feedback-drenched Smiths-y waltzer ‘Never Gonna Change’, it’s a collection that finds the Shams diversifying their sound, growing in confidence and at the top of their game. Complete with a searing version of fan favourite ‘Sharp As A Razor’ recorded live at SWG3 Glasgow, the EP testifies to the power of their unbeatable live gigs too.

Lewis is delighted with how the EP sounds and he enjoyed the recording process. He said: “I’m proud of it, we are all proud of it. All the songs are different, it shows all the main aspects of our music. There’s ‘Living in Shadows’ which is a ballad, ‘Take it or Leave it’ is a track you can dance to, ‘Like a Breeze’ is very poppy and the others are rockers. It was a joy to make with Chris in the studio. It was quite easy really. He has been doing our records for the past two years, so he gets what we are going for, sound-wise. It was a great time recording it, with good craic in the studio, good times.”

The band have attracted extensive radio support from the likes of BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio Scotland, Radio X, Talk Sport and more, whilst receiving praise from the likes of Clash, Gigwise, Tenement TV, Louder Than War and many more. Having played countless major festivals across the UK including TRNSMT, Stockton Calling and Sound City, as well as support slots with Richard Ashcroft (The Verve), The View, and Embrace, Shambolics have a reputation as a powerful live band.

The Garage gig in Glasgow on Saturday night kick-starts the band’s latest UK tour, in support of the ‘U Serious Boi?!’ EP release, with 11 gigs across the country in April and May. Lewis and the rest of the Shams can’t wait to get back on the road, particularly the opening night in Glasgow.

He said: “I’m buzzing for it. Glasgow has always been more up for it. It doesn’t matter where we play in the city, if it’s King Tut’s or whatever, it’s always a great atmosphere. When we started playing Glasgow it was 100 capacity venues and it’s just gone up and up. We can’t wait to play The Garage, it’s such an iconic venue, let’s lift the roof off the place! All the boys are looking forward to it. Glasgow crowds always treat us as one of their own, given we spend so much time there recording and making videos.”