Edinburgh/ Fife band Shambolics release first song with Scruff of the Neck Records
Indie rock five-piece’s first release on Scruff of the Neck Records
Edinburgh/ Fife indie rockers Shambolics have today (Friday) released their first song on Scruff of the Neck Records, uplifting pop song ‘Like a Breeze’. Perhaps their poppiest and therefore radio-friendly song to date, ‘Like a Breeze’ marks the beginning of the band’s new life with the Manchester label.
Edinburgh-based ‘Shams’ singer Lewis McDonald told the Evening News of his excitement at the release of the new song, which is the first to be released from a future EP. He said: “We are totally excited. It’s obviously been a long time coming, and the first song from the EP. I think we are going to release three or four songs from it.
"We are just glad we have got new music out again. It has been a few months since the last single (‘Losing Your Mind’), and we want to release new music as much as we can to build-up the fanbase. We are totally buzzing that it’s the first release with Scruff of the Neck, so hopefully it reaches a wider audience. It’s a good first single to have out on the label. It’s one of our most poppy songs, which reminds me of our earlier single ‘Chasing a Disaster’.
Most Popular
"It’s an upbeat song, which we have needed for a while. As the past few songs have been more rocky. I think people generally think of us as a more poppy up-beat band. So it’s a change from the last single, but we are delighted with it. We have had the song for about a year now. We wrote it just after we played the delayed TRNSMT festival in September last year, a few weeks after that. We always knew it was a good song, it’s very catchy. Mark at the label loves it as well. Which is great to hear.”
‘Like a Breeze’ by Shambolics is out now, on Scruff of the Neck Records.