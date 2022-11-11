News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh/ Fife band Shambolics release first song with Scruff of the Neck Records

Indie rock five-piece’s first release on Scruff of the Neck Records

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Edinburgh/ Fife indie rockers Shambolics have today (Friday) released their first song on Scruff of the Neck Records, uplifting pop song ‘Like a Breeze’. Perhaps their poppiest and therefore radio-friendly song to date, ‘Like a Breeze’ marks the beginning of the band’s new life with the Manchester label.

Edinburgh-based ‘Shams’ singer Lewis McDonald told the Evening News of his excitement at the release of the new song, which is the first to be released from a future EP. He said: “We are totally excited. It’s obviously been a long time coming, and the first song from the EP. I think we are going to release three or four songs from it.

"We are just glad we have got new music out again. It has been a few months since the last single (‘Losing Your Mind’), and we want to release new music as much as we can to build-up the fanbase. We are totally buzzing that it’s the first release with Scruff of the Neck, so hopefully it reaches a wider audience. It’s a good first single to have out on the label. It’s one of our most poppy songs, which reminds me of our earlier single ‘Chasing a Disaster’.

Fife/ Edinburgh band Shambolics. Left to right: Bassist Ben Sharp, guitarist Darren Forbes, drummer Jake Bain, singer Lewis McDonald and keyboard player Scotty (Paws) Williamson. Photo by Liam Maxwell.

    "It’s an upbeat song, which we have needed for a while. As the past few songs have been more rocky. I think people generally think of us as a more poppy up-beat band. So it’s a change from the last single, but we are delighted with it. We have had the song for about a year now. We wrote it just after we played the delayed TRNSMT festival in September last year, a few weeks after that. We always knew it was a good song, it’s very catchy. Mark at the label loves it as well. Which is great to hear.”

    ‘Like a Breeze’ by Shambolics is out now, on Scruff of the Neck Records.

    The single cover artwork for Shambolics' new single 'Like a Breeze'. Supplied by Scruff of the Neck Records.
