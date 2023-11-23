With plans revealed this week for a new 8,500 capacity arena for concerts and events at Edinburgh Park , we’ve taken a look at how that compares with the Capital’s current concert venues.

For many years, music fans in Edinburgh have been crying out for a purpose-built top-class arena to host concerts by big names who tend to ignore Scotland’s Capital to play in Glasgow at venues including the 14,300 capacity Hydro, 5,200 Braehead Arena or 10,000 capacity SECC. While, more and more chart toppers are taking their tours to Aberdeen to play the 15,000 capacity P&J Live arena.

Although there are some great permanent music venues in Edinburgh such as the Playhouse and the Usher Hall, they can accommodate a lot less fans than the proposed arena at Edinburgh Park. However, the Capital does have temporary venues for hosting concerts on a larger scale such as the Esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, The Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens and The Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston. And of course, the city’s sport grounds at Tynecastle, Easter Road and Murrayfield have also held concerts on a much larger scale.