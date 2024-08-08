Edinburgh-based Indie folk-rock singer Moteh Parrott set to release uplifting debut album

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Stones are Merely Sleeping by Moteh Parrott is set for release on Friday 6 September.

The Stones are Merely Sleeping is the innovative genre-blurring debut album from alternative singer-songwriter Moteh Parrott set for release on Friday 6 September.

Combining a signature indie folk-rock sound with elements of Celtic music, Moteh Parrott’s style has been described as “a Highland wilderness with all the sweeping colour and spirit which that encompasses”.

Shortlisted for BBC Radio Scotland’s Singer-Songwriter of the Year Award in 2019, Edinburgh-based Parrott brings together reflective, uplifting lyrics with open-tuned electric guitar and cello in this 10-track debut which has been years in the making.

The Stones are Merely Sleeping can be likened to concept albums – alongside upbeat anthemic songs, the tracklist includes interludes and poetry which explore overarching themes of loss, relationships and wider spiritual questions.

Influenced by a range of artists including Frightened Rabbit, Elbow, Laura Marling and Bon Iver, Moteh Parrott’s lyrics also take inspiration from nature and social and environmental justice and his early family life.

Born in Oku, Cameroon to parents working in rainforest conservation, Parrott writes about world events such as war and climate change, as well as tapping into universal human experiences of love and mental health.

With some of the music written as early as 2014, the album has been a decade in the making. While the recording took place over a few weeks, the album faced delays as a result of the pandemic and an unfortunate wrist injury and surgery earlier this year, which set back some of Parrott’s plans.

Moteh Parrott said: “I have struggled with mental health issues for a long time, but I’ve always been determined to use creativity to work through life’s challenges with light and optimism. Losing my brother in 2009 in tragic circumstances formed my main inspiration for pursuing music. Through songwriting I've been able to process my experiences in a positive way, process this grief and try to emerge on the other side with feelings of hope, peace and determination.

“This has helped me personally, but as a songwriter, the cycle of creativity isn’t complete until the music has found listeners who connect with it. The songs on the album come from a very genuine place, so I hope they will resonate with people and help them in their own healing. It’s been a longer and more complicated road than I had initially planned to release this body of work, but it feels fantastic to reach this point.”

Accompanying Moteh Parrott (vocals and guitars) on the album are Kathleen Rollins-McKie (cello), Marc Rollins-McKie (drums), Blair Young (bass), Nicky Murray (spoken word), Andy Ruddy (keys, rhodes and synth), Ryan Young (fiddle), and Melody McIndoe (percussion) with backing vocals from Rachel Sermanni, Sarah Irvine, Andy Ruddy and Hannah Charles and Edinburgh’s Castle Chorus choir. The record was recorded at Chem19 Studios in Hamilton and produced by Paul Savage (Mogwai, Arab Strap, King Creosote).

The album’s title comes from a poem Parrott wrote while kayaking on Loch Mhor in the Highlands which he included in the track Seven Generations. Written on a clear, sunny morning one New Year’s Day with the hills, trees and sky perfectly inverted in the water’s reflection, Parrott found inspiration to express an overwhelming feeling of connectedness. With this idea present throughout his music, it was the natural title to encompass and unify the tracklist for the album.

With two singles already released – Moth to the Flame and Seven Generations – the latest single Undertow, named after the strong current which moves below the surface water, will be out on Friday 23 August.

The Stones are Merely Sleeping will be available to download, stream, and purchase on CD and vinyl from Friday 6 September.

Physical copies and merchandise can be ordered from Moteh’s Kickstarter and digital copies can be pre-ordered now. Visit https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/motehparrott/the-stones-are-merely-sleeping.