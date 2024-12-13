An acclaimed French artist endorsed by Banksy has released an exclusive print inspired by Edinburgh Castle, after visiting the city last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarendon Fine Art received a visit by the internationally acclaimed artist Mr Brainwash at its Edinburgh gallery as part of an exclusive UK tour.

The celebrated LA-based artist, known for his dynamic fusion of street art and pop art, launched a series of brand-new limited-edition prints, alongside original works and sculptures, during an exclusive event on Tuesday, December 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event marked Mr Brainwash’s first-ever appearance in Edinburgh, offering collectors and art enthusiasts the rare opportunity to meet the artist in person.

The special Edinburgh Castle print released by French artists Mr Brainwash. | Submitted

While in the Capital, Mr Brainwash debuted a new limited-edition exclusive print inspired by the city’s iconic landmark, Edinburgh Castle.

The limited-edition prints were also accompanied by other pieces of Mr Brainwash’s original artwork and sculptures, making it an unmissable event for collectors and fans of contemporary art.

Attendees of the tour launch event in Edinburgh enjoyed the unique opportunity to meet Mr Brainwash in person, learn about the inspiration behind his work, and gain insight into his creative process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh was chosen as one of three UK locations for this highly anticipated tour, alongside Nottingham and Oxford. These new destinations reflect Mr Brainwash’s commitment to engaging with collectors and art lovers in vibrant cultural hubs where his work has garnered growing acclaim.

Mr Brainwash, born Thierry Guetta, has built a reputation as one of the most provocative and celebrated figures in contemporary art. A French street artist with global reach, his rise to prominence was both meteoric and unconventional.

Initially known for his role in Banksy's Academy-Award-nominated documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop, Mr Brainwash quickly transformed from an outsider into a dominant force in the art world. His work is bold, chaotic, and infused with a playful irreverence, allowing street art and pop culture to collide in a unique and energetic style.

His distinctive reimaginings of icons from Kate Moss to Albert Einstein, his iconic homage and witty motifs, and his signature juxtaposition of nostalgia with uplifting messages of hope, has attracted major collaborations spanning music, fashion, and film. His A-list collectors include Madonna, the Obamas, and the Beckhams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarendon Fine Art’s gallery is located in St James Quarter, offering an exceptional collection in an inviting and accessible setting. With services ranging from home consultations to bespoke artist commissions, Clarendon Fine Art is “committed to making art an inspiring part of everyday life”.