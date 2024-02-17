Edinburgh showbiz couple Craig and Debbie Stephens to release new music with QFX star
An Edinburgh media star couple are set to collaborate with QFX star Kirk Turnbull at his studio in the Czech Republic in the coming weeks.
Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello have been lately with acting and presenting TV work, and are ready to set foot back into the world of music, collaborating on a massive new music project with the Scottish dance pioneer, with a single due to be released later this year.
Speaking about the collaboration, Craig said: "We are really excited but well prepared as we have worked with Kirk before which led to a major worldwide music publishing deal with Peer Music in Germany. Now 25 years on we will be doing something that will have that magical QFX touch and we can't wait to get to work in the studio."
Debbie added: "Myself personally I hold Kirk in high regards as a friend as well as a music producer and I am ready to throw everything I have into this brand new music we will be creating. Watch this space, the clubs will be bouncing to this as we are all positive about this great collaboration and we will be staying with him at his home in the Czech Republic."
Kirk told us: "It's been many years since i worked with Craig And Debbie on a musical project and to be working on another project with them is just awesome. They are a great creative team and i am sure we will have an amazing time doing this new project.
"It's going to be great to be able to bring this new project to a new world audience and as the 'QFX' brand grows on a global scale doing outside projects like this make it very fun and entertaining. I'm looking forward to this so much."
Kirk created dance legends QFX, who made their debut on Top of the Pops in 1996 after scoring their first top 40 hit with their remix of Moby track 'Every Time You Touch Me'. And in 1998, Turnbull received a gold disc for his mix of Gala's 'Freed From Desire' which reached number two in the UK charts. The dance act was also famous for their own singles, including 'Freedom' and 'Children of the Night'.