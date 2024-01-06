Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh TV couple have had an exciting start to the New Year, with Apple TV signing up the show they produce at their home in Portobello.

Craig and Debbie Stephens sold their very own weekly show ‘Moreish TV’ to digital media giants Apple, which has seen the streaming service screen the show which they created during lockdown. And, the couple, who have their own production team – Black & Blonde Productions, have agreed to also provide a new music show and a documentary for Apple.

Speaking about the deal, Craig said: “Apple TV+ is where it's at so to partnership with these giants is absolutely amazing and a great start to 2024, as we have so much going on this year as it is and this tops it all off.'

Moreish TV has had many star guests since it began, including Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, wrestler and actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, rock star Liam Gallagher and many more. With the couple recently doing a full show with Rusty Egan from bands Visage and Rich Kids, talking about his time with British synth-pop band Visage.

Debbie added: “To work on a show that gives that little bit more and takes it further is just outstanding and we are excited at the next adventure with this, so watch the show, there's nothing like it.”