The Witchery by the Castle has been voted one of Britain’s “sexiest hotels” and was named one of the seven wonders of the world by Cosmopolitan magazine.

But there is just one catch for anyone looking to snap up a last minute room at the heart of the world’s biggest cultural celebration.The starting price for a room during the International Festival, Fringe and Tattoo is a staggering £1300.

The Witchery, which boasts nine fabulously original and indulgent suites created in a collection of 16th century buildings, has availability on every night of the festivals.

It is trying to tempt festivalgoers to stay in one of its “theatrical” suites in what it describes as “a much-loved Edinburgh institution.”

The rooms at the Witchery, which is also renowned for its fine dining experiences, are the most expensive in the city this weekend.The Waldorf Astoria in the west end, the Kimpton in Charlotte Square and the Sheraton on Lothian Road are among the five-star hotels charging more than £600 a night for rooms this weekend.

The cheapest hotels available on the booking.com website included the Moxy Edinburgh Airport, which is charging £238, and the Dakota, in South Queensferry, which is charging £252.

Prestonfield, the luxury boutique hotel run by Witchery owner James Thomson, also has availability for most days during the festivals, with prices starting at £445.

The Guardroom suite at The Witchery by the Castle. Picture: David Cheskin

A spokeswoman for the two hotels said: “There is no better place to stay this August during the Edinburgh Fringe than The Witchery by the Castle.

"Positioned in the heart of Edinburgh’s medieval Old Town you’re only a stone’s throw away from all the action, with the Fringe and Tattoo taking place on your doorstep.

”The Witchery by the Castle is a much-loved Edinburgh institution. Guests are drawn to the rich baroque surroundings of the original oak-panelled Witchery, as well as the elegant candle-lit elegant charm of the Secret Garden restaurant.

"Nine theatrical suites are each lavishly decorated and offer a mix of romance, opulence and magic.

The Heriot suite at The Witchery by the Castle. Picture: David Cheskin

“With limited availability during the month of August book soon to make sure you don’t miss out on the Witchery magic.”

The Turret suite at The Witchery by the Castle. Picture: David Cheskin