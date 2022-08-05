The Edinburgh Fringe Festival will return to the city of Edinburgh for its 75th anniversary this summer and there’s a huge line-up for 2022.
The festival is known for bringing an array of artists to Edinburgh throughout the month of August.
After a cancellation in 2020 and a reduced sized event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 festival is set to be the same scale as the pre-pandemic events with thousands of performances set to take place.
This time, the fringe festival will feature 49,827 artists from 58 nations performing in 3,171 shows in a full event schedule that will take place from August 5 through August 29.
Here’s everything you need to know about the line-up and its set times throughout the month.
Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 line-up, venues and set times
Comedy stage
Frankie Boyle: Lap of Shame
Assembly Rooms - Music Hall
August 5 to August 28
Time: 6.15pm (One hour)
Paul Sinha: One Sinha Lifetime
The Stand’s New Town Theatre
August 5 to August 28
Time: 4.40pm (One hour)
Liz Kingsman: One-Woman Show
Traverse Theatre
August 16 to August 28
10pm (1hr 15mins)
Rosie Holt: The Woman’s Hour
Pleasance Courtyard
August 5 to August 28
6pm (One hour)
Stewart Lee: Basic Lee
The Stand Comedy Club
August 5 to August 28
10am (One hour)
Catherine Cohen
Pleasance Courtyard
August 8 to August 21
11.20pm (1hr 10mins)
Tim Key: Mulberry
Pleasance Dome
August 5 to August 28
10pm (One hour)
Sophie Duker: Hag
Pleasance Courtyard
August 5 to August 28
7.30pm (One hour)
Frankie Thompson: Catts
Pleasance Courtyard
August 5 to August 28
9.25pm (One hour)
Sheeps: Ten Years, Ten Laughs
Pleasance Courtyard
August 5 to August 14
7pm (One hour)
Patti Harrison
Pleasance Courtyard
August 5 to August 15
8.30pm (One hour)
Theatre stage
Tim Crouch: Truth’s a Dog Must to Kennel
Royal Lyceum Theatre
August 6 to August 28
8pm, 8.15pm (1hr 10mins)
This is Memorial Device
Wee Red Bar
August 13 to August 28
3.30pm, 8.30pm (1hr 30mins)
Hamlet with Ian McKellen
Ashton Hall
August 5 to August 28
4pm, 7pm (1hr 15mins)
Every Word Was Once An Animal
Zoo Southside
August 5 to August 28
2.15pm (One hour)
Burn
King’s Theatre
August 5 to August 10
12.25pm (1hr 5mins)
A Little Life
Edinburgh Festival Theatre
August 20 to August 22
6.55pm (One hour)
Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World
Pleasance Courtyard
August 5 to August 28
1.30pm (1hr 20mins)
Half-Empty Glasses
Roundabout @ Summerhall
August 5 to August 28
11.20pm, 2.40pm (1hr 10mins)
Feeling Afraid as If Something Terrible is Going to Happen
Summerhall
August 5 to August 28
7pm (One hour)
Victoria Melody: Head Set
Pleasance Courtyard
August 5 to August 28
4.50pm (One hour)
Dance stage
Dance Body
Summerhall
Until August 27
4.15pm (One hour)
Ballet Freedom
Pleasance @ EICC
Until August 28
August 5 to August 7
4pm, 9pm (1hr 15mins)
71Bodies 1Dance
Dance Base
August 5 to August 7
6.50pm (50 minutes)
Amina Khayyam Dance: One
Dance Base
August 5 to August 10
12.30pm (55 minutes)
The Pulse
Playhouse
August 8 to August 9
2.10pm (45 minutes)
Scottish Ballet: Coppélia
Festival theatre
August 14 to August 16
2.30pm, 7.30pm (1hr 15mins)
The Rest of Our Lives
Summerhall
August 16 to August 28
10.15am (One hour)
Are You Guilty?
Dance Base
August 16 to August 28
4.50pm (50 minutes)
Kyle Abraham: An Untitled Love
King’s theatre
August 20 to August 21
3pm, 8pm (1hr 10mins)
A Death Has Occurred
Greenside @ Nicolson Square
August 22 - August 27
3pm (50 minutes)
Where are the Edinburgh Fringe Festival venues?
According to the Edinburgh Fringe official website, there are 239 different venues that will be hosting fringe performances across the city this year. From basement bars to libraries there is something for everyone.
The majority of Fringe locations are found in the Old Town, however there will be shows taking place on Princes Street, and Haymarket as well as areas further out of the city like Leith.
As well as official venues, the Fringe festival is known for bringing some of the best street performers to the city too.
Simply take a walk around the picturesque streets of Edinburgh and you’re bound to come across some stellar entertainment.
You can find out more about the venues taking part in the fringe this year by heading to the official map on the Edinburgh Fringe website.
Tickets are still available for multiple shows across the festival.
You can find tickets for your preferred show via the Fringe website.
What is the Edinburgh Fringe programme for 2022?
You can find a full breakdown of performances taking place at the official programme on the Edinburgh Fringe website.
What is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival?
The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the world’s largest arts festival which brings together an array of comedy, music and other performances from around the globe.
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has become a world-leading celebration of arts and culture, surpassed only by the Olympics and the World Cup in terms of global ticketed events.
The festival was first established in 1947 as an alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival.
In 2018, the festival spanned over 25 days and featured more than 55,000 performances of 3,548 shows in 317 venues.