2022 will be the 25th Anniversary Pride Event in Edinburgh, after Pride Edinburgh was forced to cancel the events of 2020 and 2021. As 2022’s Pride was confirmed later in the year than usual, this year’s celebrations will be smaller than usual.

Nonetheless, the event will have all the same features, including the Pride Edinburgh March and a mini-festival village around Bristo Square.

“We at Pride Edinburgh are delighted to be returning to an in person event after the last two years,” said Brett Herriot, Chair of Pride Edinburgh. “Finally people can come together to celebrate Pride once more! Our visibility as a community has never been needed more especially as we mark 50 years of Pride in the UK.

"We at Pride Edinburgh, mark our 25th event in our 27th year. Returning from the restrictions of the pandemic has meant us getting the green light from the Government and the City Council far later than usual. We have worked relentlessly in this short period of time to deliver a March and mini festival featuring main stage entertainment and our community fair.”

Here’s what you need to know about Pride Edinburgh 2022, including who will be performing.

When is Pride Edinburgh 2022?

Scottish Drag Race Winner Lawrence Chaney will be headlining the main stage at Edinburgh Pride this year. Photo: Pride Edinburgh.

Pride Edinburgh will take place on June 25th, although there are LGBT+ events taking place in the capital and across Scotland throughout Pride Month.

Where will the Pride March go in Edinburgh?

The Pride Edinburgh March will assemble at The Scottish Parliament Buildings on June 25th at 12:30pm, with the March commencing at 1pm. The route of the March will be:

- Up the Royal Mile

The route will start outside the Scottish Parliament, then climbing up the Royal Mile. Photo: Pride Edinburgh.

- To the Canongate

- Left into St Mary’s Street

- Left up Candlemaker Row

- Cross over to Bristo Place

- Left into Potterrow

- Right into Crichton Street

- Right into Charles Street

- Arrival at EUSA Campus

Who will perform at Pride Edinburgh 2022?

The Main Stage will be headlined by Scottish Drag Race Winner Lawrence Chaney, top charting and Grammy nominated singer Kelli-Leigh, and Scottish X-Factor semi finalists The Cutkelvins.

The headliners are supported by fellow X-Factor contestants Caitlyn Vanbeck and James Hughes, TikTok star Littlest Chicken, Ariana Grande tribute Simply Ariana, and a

surprise performance by Kinky Boots the Musical.