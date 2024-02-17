Edinburgh singer Frankie Mack's Valentine's Day single hits number two in iTunes chart behind Taylor Swift
Edinburgh singer Frankie Mack, who released his new single 'My Woman My Woman My Wife' on Valentine's Day, has announced his excitement at hitting number two in the iTunes chart, just behind US pop sensation Taylor Swift.
Leith-born Frankie shared his enjoyment on social media, declaring that he "never expected to to do so well, but hoped that it would". And his hard work promoting the song has certainly paid off as he celebrated with the track's producer Joey Melotti.
Frankie posted on his Facebook page: "We did it! @joeycapucino - Just behind @taylorswift in the country charts listing on #iTunes at #2
"Not sure how long that will last, but what a feeling to be under Taylor.
"Massive thank you to everyone involved who put this track together. A massive thank you to everyone who’s listened to it on either iTunes, Spotify, Amazon… anywhere. Just thank you all so much."
The Swing and Rat Pack singer used to perform at care homes in Edinburgh, but moved to Tenerife for work in the summer of 2019, and is currently still based on the Canary Island.