Edinburgh singer Frankie Mack, who released his new single 'My Woman My Woman My Wife' on Valentine's Day, has announced his excitement at hitting number two in the iTunes chart, just behind US pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Leith-born Frankie shared his enjoyment on social media, declaring that he "never expected to to do so well, but hoped that it would". And his hard work promoting the song has certainly paid off as he celebrated with the track's producer Joey Melotti.

Frankie Mack (right) celebrated his chart success with producer Joey Melotti (left).

Frankie posted on his Facebook page: "We did it! @joeycapucino - Just behind @taylorswift in the country charts listing on #iTunes at #2

"Not sure how long that will last, but what a feeling to be under Taylor.

Leith-born singer Frankie Mack.

"Massive thank you to everyone involved who put this track together. A massive thank you to everyone who’s listened to it on either iTunes, Spotify, Amazon… anywhere. Just thank you all so much."