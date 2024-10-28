The preferred bidder for Edinburgh Summerhall has pledged that the arts will remain a priority in developing a sustainable future for the buildings.

Scottish development company AMA said it hopes to retain space for the arts if its bid to take on the troubled arts venue is accepted. The venue at the east end of the Meadows was put up for sale in May, 13 years after it was transformed from a veterinary school into a vibrant fringe venue.

The large array of buildings, owned by Isle of Man based Oesselmann Estate Limited, has been run as an arts village since 2011. The intended sale to AMA hopes to secure the long-term future of these historic buildings for future generations to enjoy.

Edinburgh arts centre Summerhall was put up for sale in May. Picture: Mihaela Bodlovic

Dr Ali Afshar, co-Founder and managing director of AMA, said: “We are proud to have been chosen as custodians of this iconic Edinburgh landmark and one that we know is so important to the arts community.

“Summerhall is a complex city centre site, steeped in history and containing a number of listed buildings. Its use as a Fringe venue and home to small businesses has given it a special place in the hearts of local people.

“As we start to develop plans for its future, we intend to treat Summerhall with respect and consideration for its rich history, with an ongoing commitment to continue supporting the arts on the site.

“Following a full legal process, we will be undertaking a structured consultation with stakeholders, planners and the local community to determine the way forward for Summerhall, as we want to develop the best possible plan to achieve a sustainable and commercially viable future.

“We anticipate that this will be a mixed-used plan, but we can confirm that any planning application we make will include allocating a substantial proportion of the space for art, conference, entertainment and public space.

“AMA is a well-respected Edinburgh family business, with more than 40 years’ experience in delivering award-winning developments in the Capital, including complicated sites such as the former Scottish & Newcastle Brewery and St Vincent Place.

“The redevelopment of Summerhall is a challenge we are very much looking forward to, and we want to reassure Edinburgh residents that we will bring forward a proposal that respects the local surroundings and the existing exceptional architecture, and that it will be carried out to the highest build quality by our professional team.”

As well as an important Edinburgh Fringe venue, Summerhall became home to a community of small businesses, artists and others (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA) | PA

The Summerhall building in the city’s Southside has been a popular venue during the city’s Fringe festival- attracting some of the biggest and most critically acclaimed shows in the last decade. It has also become home for a small community of small businesses and artists.

A representative of the property’s owner, Oesselmann Estate Limited, said: “We are delighted by AMA’s proposals for Summerhall and their commitment to continue supporting the arts at the venue.

“In the meantime, existing tenants can remain in place, and discussions are ongoing with two charities, Edinburgh Palette to take over the day-to-day management of the facility, and Summerhall Arts to take over the delivery of the currently planned and future programme of events.”