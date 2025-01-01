Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has called for the streets of his native Edinburgh to be given "back to the people" on Hogmanay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh-born author was reacting to Hogmanay organisers Unique Assembly urging people to avoid the city centre after calling off all the main outdoor events in the face of bad weather.

The near deserted Princes Street on Hogmanay after all outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned for Edinburgh's New Year were cancelled due to bad weather. | Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

The Trainspotting author took to social media to criticise a "public safety announcement" issued by the producers of the city's world-famous celebrations six hours before the bells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citing the previous "mad" Hogmanay celebrations which were traditionally staged outside the Tron Kirk on the Royal Mile before Edinburgh launched a Hogmanay festival in 1993, posting on X, Welsh said: “When you think of the mad ones we had at the Tron with not a corporate buck in sight, this is crazy from those fleecing bedwetters. Please - get out and give the streets back to the people.”

The Muirhouse-raised author Irvine Welsh has made millions from his novels, including the cult classic Trainspotting.

Heavy rain and strong winds forced organisers to cancel the outdoor Hogmanay events including the Concert in the Gardens, Torchlight Procession and the Street Party at Princes Street.

The Edinburgh Hogmany organisers statement issued on Tuesday, that the award-winning author was referring to, said: “A reminder to plan ahead for those heading to any indoor venues in Edinburgh City Centre this evening: It will be a wet and windy night so dress for the weather.

The empty Ross Bandstand stage on Hogmanay after all outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned for Edinburgh's New Year were cancelled due to bad weather. | Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

“Many pubs and clubs require tickets for entry, so check in advance for availability and ticket requirements. Plan your travel in advance and remember to stay safe and look after each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to reiterate, there will be no Midnight Fireworks from Edinburgh Castle and people are advised not to visit the city centre unless they are attending an event or venue.”

Indoor events went ahead as planned in Edinburgh to celebrate Hogmanay on Tuesday, December 31 and New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1.

An Edinburgh’s Hogmanay spokesperson said: “Our intention was to advise people not to travel into the city centre and gather for a fireworks display that was not happening, to avoid further disappointment.

“This was part of a wider announcement to public about keeping warm and planning travel routes in and around the city for other celebrations they may have been attending.”