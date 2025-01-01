Edinburgh Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh calls for the streets to be "given back to the people" on Hogmanay
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Edinburgh-born author was reacting to Hogmanay organisers Unique Assembly urging people to avoid the city centre after calling off all the main outdoor events in the face of bad weather.
The Trainspotting author took to social media to criticise a "public safety announcement" issued by the producers of the city's world-famous celebrations six hours before the bells.
Citing the previous "mad" Hogmanay celebrations which were traditionally staged outside the Tron Kirk on the Royal Mile before Edinburgh launched a Hogmanay festival in 1993, posting on X, Welsh said: “When you think of the mad ones we had at the Tron with not a corporate buck in sight, this is crazy from those fleecing bedwetters. Please - get out and give the streets back to the people.”
Heavy rain and strong winds forced organisers to cancel the outdoor Hogmanay events including the Concert in the Gardens, Torchlight Procession and the Street Party at Princes Street.
The Edinburgh Hogmany organisers statement issued on Tuesday, that the award-winning author was referring to, said: “A reminder to plan ahead for those heading to any indoor venues in Edinburgh City Centre this evening: It will be a wet and windy night so dress for the weather.
“Many pubs and clubs require tickets for entry, so check in advance for availability and ticket requirements. Plan your travel in advance and remember to stay safe and look after each other.
“We want to reiterate, there will be no Midnight Fireworks from Edinburgh Castle and people are advised not to visit the city centre unless they are attending an event or venue.”
Indoor events went ahead as planned in Edinburgh to celebrate Hogmanay on Tuesday, December 31 and New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1.
An Edinburgh’s Hogmanay spokesperson said: “Our intention was to advise people not to travel into the city centre and gather for a fireworks display that was not happening, to avoid further disappointment.
“This was part of a wider announcement to public about keeping warm and planning travel routes in and around the city for other celebrations they may have been attending.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.