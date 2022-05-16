More than eight million people in the UK tuned in to watch Eurovision 2022 on Saturday. This year, an average of 8.9 million people tuned in to watch the competition on BBC One, with a peak viewing figure of 10.6 million, according to the BBC.

Here are the results of the content in full, including where the UK came in Eurovision 2022 after last year’s zero points disaster.

Who won Eurovision 2022?

This year's competition was won by Ukraine's folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra with their song Stefania.

The country joined the contest in 2003 and its three wins make it one of the most successful of the newer competitor countries - having triumphed in 2004 and 2016. During their performance, which combined rap and Ukrainian folklore, the group were dressed in elaborate outfits, including long multi-coloured fringed ensembles.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post: "Our courage impresses the world our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe - not for the last time."

Martin Osterdahl, Eurovision's executive supervisor, said in a statement that the organisation's attention has turned to next year's competition and its "unique challenges".

Where did the UK come in Eurovision 2022?

The 32-year-old TikTok star, Sam Ryder, represented Britain at the competition. He won over the audience with his uplifting pop song Space Man, dazzling in a one-piece suit encrusted with beads and pearls.

Ryder’s podium position marked the first time in 20 years that the UK has placed in the top three. The singer found fame covering songs on TikTok during lockdown, amassing 12 million followers and catching the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He was selected in a new collaboration between the BBC and global music management company TaP Music, which also revamped the promotional campaign. The new strategy included ensuring Ryder's single, Space Man, got played on BBC Radio 1 instead of Radio 2, and targeting smaller countries such as San Marino, Serbia, Croatia and Malta, which have the same voting powers as larger countries such as Germany.

In his first series of posts to Twitter since the competition, Ryder said: "Still up in Space, Man! Thank you all for blazing with love, positivity and kindness throughout this wild and euphoric experience. We completely felt your support and we so deeply appreciated it.

"Huge love to Kalush Orchestra for bringing it home for glorious Ukraine!!! Couldn't be happier right now and I can't wait to hug my grandad!!"

Who came last in Eurovision 2022?

Germany came in at last place in the European song contest, with their entrant Malik Harris scoring just six points for the song ‘Rockstars’.

Eurovision 2022 results in full

Here are where all 26 participating countries placed, and their points scored:

- Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra – Stefania – 631 points

- United Kingdom, Sam Ryder – Space Man – 466 points

- Spain, Chanel – SloMo – 459 points

- Sweden, Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer – 438 points

- Serbia, Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano – 312 points

- Italy, Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi – 268 points

- Moldova, Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul – 253 points

- Greece, Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together – 215 points

- Portugal, MARO – Saudade, Saudade – 207 points

- Norway, Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana – 182 points

- Netherlands, S10 – De Diepte – 171 points

- Poland, Ochman – River – 151 points

- Estonia, Stefan – Hope – 141 points

- Lithuania, Monika Liu – Sentimentai – 128 points

- Australia, Sheldon Riley – Not The Same – 125 points

- Azerbaijan, Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black – 106 points

- Switzerland, Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry – 78 points

- Romania, WRS – Llámame – 65 points

- Belgium, Jérémie Makiese – Miss You – 64 points

- Armenia, Rosa Linn – Snap – 61 points

- Czech Republic, We Are Domi – Lights Off – 38 points

- Finland, The Rasmus – Jezebel – 38 points

- Iceland, Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól – 20 points

- France, Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn – 17 points

- Germany, Malik Harris – Rockstars – 6 points