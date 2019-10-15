First sign of Christmas in Edinburgh as The Dome's festive lights go up

Although we haven’t even hit Hallowe’en, the staff at The Dome have wasted no time in decorating the columns of the Greco-Roman façade on George Street with glittering decorations.

The former bank which opened as The Dome in 1996 has traditionally been one of the first establishments in the city to bring the festive cheer, while dividing opinions from the public on whether or not it is too early in the year for the extravagant decorations.

Although the decorations are already up, The Dome’s website states that they are “fully festive” from October 28 right through until January 5 and are closed only on Christmas Day.

As well as the columns at the front of the building which are wrapped in Christmas lights, the famous display features giant red and gold wreaths as well as the foliage in front and around the building being adorned with twinkling lights.

Traditionally, a tall and elevated Christmas tree illuminates The Grill Room, with the columns and foliage inside also being lit in a dazzling display.

The Grill Room offers festive dining options for guests including a quintessentially Scottish set menu for both lunch and dinner as well as an a la carte option.

While there are limited tables available for diners to walk in on the day, it is strongly advised that guests book ahead.

Due to its huge popularity as a Christmas destination for those both living and visiting Edinburgh, The Dome opens its books to festive reservations 18 months in advance, meaning you can already book in for Christmas 2020 if you’ve missed the chance to book this time around.

The main bar in The Grill Room is open from 4pm for those looking to drop in for a festive drink, though bookings cannot be made and entry may be staggered if they have reached maximum capacity.