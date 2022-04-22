George Ezra performs during The BRIT Awards 2019 at The O2 Arena in London. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

Musician George Ezra will take to the road for his next UK and Ireland tour. Best known for his number-one songs, Budapest and Shotgun, Ezra is an English guitarist, singer and songwriter.

In 2019, he won the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist, as well as Best Live Act of the Year in the GQ Men of the Year Awards. To see the musician live, here’s when George Ezra is on tour across the UK and Ireland and how to get tickets.

The musician takes to the stage at Glastonbury in 2019. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images.

George Ezra 2022 Tour Dates

Here are all the tour dates that George Ezra announced alongside his latest single:

Sunday 17 July - Finsbury Park, LondonTuesday 13 September - M&S Bank Arena, LiverpoolWednesday 14 September - Motorpoint Arena, CardiffFriday 16 September - The AO Arena, ManchesterTuesday 20 September - Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon TyneThursday 22 September - Utilita Arena, BirminghamSunday 25 September - P&J Live, AberdeenMonday 26 September - The Ovo Hydro, GlasgowWednesday 28 September - SSE Arena, BelfastThursday 29 September - 3Arena, DublinSaturday 1 October - Motorpoint Arena, NottinghamSunday 2 October - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

How to get George Ezra Glasgow and Aberdeen tickets

If you pre-order George Ezra’s new album, Gold Rush Kid, before 3pm on Tuesday April 26th, you will gain early access to tickets for the 2022 UK and Ireland tour.