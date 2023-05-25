News you can trust since 1873
This weekend, Harry Styles will bring his highly anticipated Love On Tour event to the capital city of Edinburgh. Styles will perform not one, but two concerts in Edinburgh, much to the delight of his admirers who will be travelling from afar.

The majority of tickets were snapped up almost immediately, and the concert will set off a series of massive summer events in Scotland, with visitors from across the country and abroad expected to flock to the capital to see him perform.

However, those attending the show on an empty stomach could find they struggle to get the most out of the experience. But you’re in luck, as Murrayfield is home to a wide array of restaurants in the area with a great selection of cuisines from around the world.

Whether you are looking for gourmet cuisine or more cost-effective grub, you can find it all within a stone’s throw from the stadium. Here we have compiled a list of restaurants that sure will satisfy your hunger ahead of time.

    Restaurants near Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium 

    Skyline Restaurant

    Where: Tynecastle Park, McLeod St, Edinburgh EH11 2NL

    Open: 12-3pm, 5-10pm Thursday to Saturday. 12-6pm Sunday.

    Located on the top floor of the Main Stand at Tynecastle Park, Skyline Restaurant features magnificent views of the city and is just round the corner from BT Murrayfield Stadium. A great spot for anyone looking for a proper dining experience.

    Pizzeria 1926

    Where: 85 Dalry Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2AA

    Open: 12-10:30pm Monday to Sunday.

    Pizzeria 1926 has an easygoing, relaxed atmosphere offering affordable Naples-inspired pizza. It’s a favourite for match-going regulars and there’s no reason why it can’t suit concert goers too.

    Dine Murrayfield 

    Where: 8 Murrayfield Place, Edinburgh EH12 6AA Scotland

    Open: 8:30am-11pm Monday to Saturday. 9:30am-10pm Sunday.

    Dine Murrayfield is a small local gastropub that caters well to whatever occasion with its varied and contemporary menu. Less than a ten minute walk from the stadium, it’s the perfect place for pre-concert food with a touch of class.

    The Bothy

    Where: 18 Corstorphine Rd, Edinburgh EH12 6HN

    Open: 12-10pm Monday to Friday. 11am-10pm Saturday and Sunday.

    Located at 18 Corstorphine Road, The Bothy Restaurant serves traditional Scottish grub and is situated opposite Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. It boasts an intimate dining experience and features an extensive drinks menu.

    Harry Styles fans have been warned to print off their tickets ahead of his shows at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (PA)Harry Styles fans have been warned to print off their tickets ahead of his shows at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (PA)
