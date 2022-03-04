How to get Spotify presale tickets, what Spotify presale is and who's eligible (Image credit: inkdrop/getty images via canva pro)

The gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions across the UK has breathed life back into the music industry, with many of the gigs and tours cancelled or postponed during the pandemic now resuming.

But as many look to seize on tickets as life inches closer to normality, the competition for tickets has only increased – with tickets for major artists such as Harry Styles and bands often selling out in minutes.

Presale tickets have a more popular way of avoiding the stress and rush of waiting in ticket queues and refreshing ticket sites, with a number of sites, services and vendors giving fans early access to ticket sales when they subscribe to emails or make certain purchases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotify presale is one of the many ways that music fans are now getting their tickets for events.

But what is Spotify presale?

Here’s what you need to know about it, how Spotify presale works and how to get Spotify presale tickets.

What is Spotify presale?

Spotify presale is the streaming service’s provision for exclusive presale ticket codes or merchandise for top listeners on the platform.

The elusive mechanism sees those who manage to get into the top 1% of an artist’s listeners on Spotify rewarded with presale access to tickets if they are going on tour, or alternatively with exclusive merchandise or access to special artist events.

It first rolled out in 2016, but has remained a little known way for the platform to thank its most active users and listeners ever since.

How can I get Spotify presale tickets?

Spotify presale is open to anyone of the platforms near 400 million active users, not just its growing number of Premium subscribers.

The offers are sometimes also available to regular users following an artist on Spotify as well as those accounting for their top fans and listeners.

Presale or merchandise offers are sent to users by email and will only be seen and received by those who are signed up to receive Spotify’s News and Offers emails.

You can do this, and make sure the platform has your correct email address, by going to your Spotify account page and going to notification settings – where you can tick the box for Spotify News and Offers if you haven’t already.

Emails will include a direct link to the ticket company operating in your region or for the specific artist tours, and any exclusive merchandise offers will only be available for a limited time at the purchasing link sent to you.

Spotify says its campaigns are run on a first come, first serve basis – so be sure to act on your offer or presale ticket link quickly.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.