The first bits of information about this year’s Wireless Festival have been made available to the public.

The festival will take place at three locations across two weekends.

Wireless started as a rock and pop festival, but has evolved to focus on hip hop, rap, and urban music.

Seven headliners have been announced so far, including Cardi B (left), Tyler the Creator (centre), and Nicki Minaj (right). Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Whipshots. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs.

Here’s all you need to know about the line up, ticket prices, and how to buy tickets.

Wireless Festival line up 2022 announced

Seven headliners for each of the three locations have been unveiled on Wireless’ website.

Atmosphere on day 2 of Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in 2015. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images.

Crystal Palace Park, from July 1st to 3rd

Friday July 1st: A$AP Rocky / The Kid Laroi / Lil Uzi Vert / Don Toliver / Trippie Redd

Saturday July 2nd: J. Cole / Doja Cat / Playboi Carti / Gunna

Sunday July 3rd: Tyler The Creator / Roddy Ricch / Baby Keem / Kali Uchis / Little Simz / Snoh Aalegra

NEC Birmingham, from July 8th to 10th

Friday July 8th: Dave / Summer Walker / Gunna / Little Simz / BLXST

Saturday July 9th: Cardi B / Lil Baby / Burna Boy / Central Cee

Sunday July 10th: J. Cole / Roddy Ricch / D-Block Europe / Jack Harlow / Polo G

Finsbury Park, July 8th to 10th

Friday July 8th: Cardi B / Roddy Ricch / Megan Thee Stallion / Burna Boy / Giveon

Saturday July 9th: SZA / / Summer Walker / Jack Harlow / BLXST

Sunday July 10th: Nicki Minaj / / Lil Baby / Lil Durk / Polo G

Wireless Festival ticket prices

There’s no word on ticket prices yet, but Barclaycard and Three customers have access to an exclusive pre-sale from 10am today.

Fan pre-sale will start at 8am on Monday February 28th.

General release will start at 12pm on Monday 28th February.

In 2021, Wireless Festival tickets were priced at about £85 for a one-day pass, with full weekend passes climbing up to around £220, so we can expect 2022 to be similar.

What is the Wireless Festival age limit?

Children under the age of 5 are not allowed to attend Wireless Festival.

Those aged under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian aged 18 or over.

Can you camp at Wireless?

Wireless Festival is a non-camping event, meaning you need to leave and come back every day.