Here’s some comparisons if you’re trying to explain to your friends why John Cena becoming a bad guy is big 🥊📺🥊

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wrestling world is still reeling after John Cena turned ‘heel’ at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

The one-time eternal good guy of the WWE turned his back on the fans and Cody Rhodes in the shocking conclusion to this weekend’s PLE.

But if your friends are struggling to realise just how big of a moment this is, why not try to compare it to these other villainous moments in history?

So what’s the big deal, you may be asking yourself when you woke up to the news that John Cena had turned ‘heel’ after the events of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 this weekend?

Everything, if you’re a long time wrestling fan; the move for John Cena to join up with The Rock , turning into a bad guy was something we thought after he announced in 2024 that this year would be his retirement run wasn’t on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet after destroying Cody Rhodes on Saturday night after the WWE Undisputed Champion learned he would be facing Cena at Wrestlemania 41, we were all wrong - most of us anyway, I still felt that CM Punk was going to be making the heel turn.

But for something that exists in the world of pro wrestling, an artform that sometimes it ‘poo pooed’ for its lack of ‘sophistication,’ there were an awful lot of mainstream media outlets all reporting that John Cena is now a bad guy - and comparisons immediately drawn to another seismic shift from good guy to bag guy; that being Hulk Hogan joining the new World order at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996.

So if we were to compare John Cena’s turn to the dark side in other realms of media and sports, what is this shift from hero to villain akin to? Here’s how you could explain the biggest shock in WWE recent history in other terms - from film to football (soccer) transfers.

Which iconic turns from hero to villain mirror John Cena’s turn?

Stuck explaining the significance of John Cena's heel turn? Why not try one of our comparisons when a hero turned villain in the world of media and sport? | WWE/Getty Images/Marvel

Film: Anakin Skywalker (Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith)

Anakin Skywalker's transformation from a Jedi hero to Darth Vader is iconic in film. His fall to the dark side shocked audiences and altered his legacy, much like Cena’s turn to the dark side would alter his established character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transition is emotionally charged and built up over time, and the fans' reactions are mixed, much like Cena’s unexpected shift from beloved hero to antagonist.

TV: Walter White (Breaking Bad)

Walter White starts off as a sympathetic protagonist trying to provide for his family, but his transformation into the ruthless drug kingpin Heisenberg is a brilliant heel turn in television. Like Cena, Walter's journey involves gradual moral shifts that eventually turn him into a villain.

It's all about how we perceive a character over time, and Cena's evolution into a bad guy follows a similar arc—transforming from the face of WWE to a character who defies those ideals.

Literature: Edmond Dantès (The Count of Monte Cristo)

Edmond Dantès starts as a wronged man seeking revenge, and his transformation into the Count of Monte Cristo takes him from a victim to a manipulative villain. Cena’s heel turn, like Dantès’, is a change of tactics, moving from heroic, upright morality to more questionable, self-serving actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both are driven by betrayal and frustration, and both have their charm in their villainous roles.

Football: Ashley Cole (Arsenal to Chelsea)

Chelsea's English defender Ashley Cole gestures to Chelsea fans following the English Premier League football match between Cardiff City and Chelsea at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on May 11, 2014. | AFP via Getty Images

Cole, once a beloved figure at Arsenal, faced heavy backlash when he made the controversial move to Chelsea in 2006. His decision was seen as a betrayal by Arsenal fans, particularly due to his high-profile contract dispute and the financial motivations behind the transfer.

Much like Cena’s heel turn, Cole went from hero to villain in the eyes of his former supporters, earning the nickname " Cashley. " Cena’s shift from a fan-favorite to a villain could evoke a similar response, with some fans turning their backs on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basketball: LeBron James (The Decision)

LeBron James made a villainous turn in 2010 with The Decision , where he announced his move to the Miami Heat in a televised special. He went from being the hero of Cleveland to the villain of the NBA.

Cena’s heel turn could parallel this, where fans who had loved him for years might turn on him due to his shift in allegiance. It's a shift in the character's public image.

Music: Bob Dylan (Going Electric)

When Bob Dylan famously switched from folk music to electric rock in the 1960s, it was seen as a betrayal by his folk fanbase. He went from being a hero of the folk movement to a controversial figure in the eyes of many fans.

Cena’s heel turn is somewhat similar in that he’s breaking away from his traditional face persona, potentially alienating long-time fans who embraced his previous character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comic Books: Captain America (Hail Hydra)

The shocking moment comic book fans were met with, when Captain America uttered the phrase of the character's long-standing nemesis. | Marvel

Just like John Cena’s turn, this storyline shocked fans, as Captain America had long been the epitome of American heroism and virtue. The twist turned the character into a villain with the immortal frame showing the character uttering ‘hail HYDRA,’ and the backlash was significant, as it altered the core of a beloved icon after the release of Captain America: Steve Rogers in 2016 .

In Cena’s case, his long-time "never give up" persona makes his heel turn a major shift, just as Cap's sudden allegiance to Hydra did in the comics. Both twists were bold, challenging the expectations of fans and fundamentally altering the characters’ legacies.

Looking for a preview of tonight’s first WWE Raw after the events that took place at Elimination Chamber 2025? Check out our latest article online today.