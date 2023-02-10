West Lothian pop star Lewis Capaldi will play two shows in Edinburgh next year, with McFly set to join as special guests.

After tickets for his first Edinburgh date sold out in seconds, Lewis Capaldi has announced a second outdoor show at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground for August 30, 2023.

The West Lothian singer-songwriter will be joined by Noughties boy band McFly for both dates, on August 30 and September 1. The star recently concluded his UK area tour, after releasing his comeback single ‘Forget Me’ last year, which rocketed straight to the top of the UK singles chart. He is set to release his much-anticipated second album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, in May this year.

Lewis Capaldi has announced a second show at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Showgrounds for summer 2023. (Picture: PA)

English pop band McFly, which is fronted by Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, will return to the Capital, after their last Edinburgh gig was cancelled. The group was originally set to perform at the 2020 Summer Sessions in West Princes Street Gardens, however, this gig did not go ahead due to Covid restrictions. The boy band rose to fame in 2004, with hits including Five Colours in Her Hair, It’s All About You and Obviously.

Recently, Capaldi said that his Edinburgh concert would be one of his “biggest shows ever”. Last year, the singer opened up to fans, sharing that he has been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.

Tickets for the additional gig will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 17 via Gigs in Scotland and Ticketmaster. Pre-sale will take place on Thursday, February 16.