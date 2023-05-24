News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Lewis Capaldi Edinburgh gig: 11 amazing pictures as chart-topping singer plays last-minute show at O2 Academy

Lewis Capaldi was at his brilliant best as he performed a last-minute gig in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon (May 23) – and we've got some amazing pictures to share with you from the show.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th May 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:07 BST

The chart-topping singer from West Lothian performed a short set that included his recent No.1 single Wish You The Best, taken from his just-released sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Before he took centre-stage, the 26-year-old superstar was joined by brilliant local comedian Daniel Sloss for a hilarious Q&A session.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of the highlights from Capaldi’s show at the Capital’s O2 Academy.

Lewis Capaldi was in fine form as he played at last-minute gig at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh.

1. The Lewis Capaldi Show

Lewis Capaldi was in fine form as he played at last-minute gig at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Lewis Capaldi gets a big hug from local comedian Daniel Sloss the start of his show at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh. Photo: Cameron Brisbane

2. Best pals

Lewis Capaldi gets a big hug from local comedian Daniel Sloss the start of his show at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh. Photo: Cameron Brisbane Photo: Photo: Cameron Brisbane

Photo Sales
Lewis Capaldi belts out one of his tracks at a packed O2 Academy in Edinburgh. Photo: Cameron Brisbane

3. Going for a song

Lewis Capaldi belts out one of his tracks at a packed O2 Academy in Edinburgh. Photo: Cameron Brisbane Photo: Photo: Cameron Brisbane

Photo Sales
Lewis Capaldi belts out his chart-topping single Someone You Loved at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh

4. Monster hit

Lewis Capaldi belts out his chart-topping single Someone You Loved at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh Photo: Photo: Cameron Brisbane

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Lewis CapaldiDaniel SlossWest Lothian