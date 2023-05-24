Lewis Capaldi Edinburgh gig: 11 amazing pictures as chart-topping singer plays last-minute show at O2 Academy
Lewis Capaldi was at his brilliant best as he performed a last-minute gig in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon (May 23) – and we've got some amazing pictures to share with you from the show.
The chart-topping singer from West Lothian performed a short set that included his recent No.1 single Wish You The Best, taken from his just-released sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.
Before he took centre-stage, the 26-year-old superstar was joined by brilliant local comedian Daniel Sloss for a hilarious Q&A session.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of the highlights from Capaldi’s show at the Capital’s O2 Academy.
