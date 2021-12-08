The Scottish Racing Academy's racing simulator proved a major draw at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Seven National Hunt races over jumps got racing fans in the festive spirit - and trackside they were encouraged to wear their brightest and best Christmas jumpers to raise funds for The Injured Jockeys Fund.

Racecourse staff played their part – sporting their own colourful festive season knitwear – at the Scottish Racing Academy Christmas Jumper Race Day. At the event on Monday, SRA members took a collection for the Fund, founded in 1964 to support jockeys who are injured, unable to ride or in need of assistance as the sport aims to look after its own.

The SRA’s equicizer – a racing simulator which proved quite a challenge – was onsite and racegoers were able to test their potential to be a jockey, with scores kept throughout the day.

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “Everyone loves to pull on a Christmas jumper and we were delighted that racegoers got right into the Christmas spirit and helped us raise funds for the very deserving Injured Jockey’s Fund.”

Hannah Farrell of The Scottish Racing Academy said: “We were very happy to support Musselburgh Racecourse’s Christmas Jumper festivities, and it was an added bonus that the Injured Jockey’s charity benefited from this generous initiative.”

Musselburgh Racecourse is back in action on Monday, December 20. It is one of Scotland’s premier racecourses, regularly attracting big meets, top-name jockeys and some of the best trainers involved in the ‘sport of kings’.

For more information and to book tickets please visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

