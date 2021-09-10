National Television Awards 2021: Who won at the NTAs 2021? All of the winners from this year's British TV awards
The NTAs 2021 saw Ant and Dec triumph once again as Line of Duty and Coronation Street scooped accolades at the British TV awards – here are the Television Award winners in full
The National Television Awards (NTA), celebrating the best annual performances from British TV shows, actors and presenters, got underway on Thursday 9 September – with English actor and comedian Joel Dommett presenting.
Many much-loved UK shows, actors and presenters, including Line of Duty cast members Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure, went head to head in NTA award categories to compete for the public vote.
David Tennant was among the night’s winners for his portrayal of chilling Scottish serial killer, Des Nilsen, while Ant and Dec claimed a historic win at the TV awards.
Here's who won awards at the NTAs 2021, the nominees and the full list of National Television Award winners.
Who were the 2021 NTA winners?
A whole host of British household names were in the running to receive an award at this year’s National Television Awards, with stars from Piers Morgan to Marcus Rashford featuring across a range of categories.
The beloved football star’s documentary, Feeding Britain's Children, was one of several documentary films which competed in a new category for Authored Documentary.
But it was journalist Kate Garraway’s heartbreaking documentary of her husband Derek’s hospitalisation with Covid-19 that won the new category on Thursday.
While controversial Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan was tipped for the TV Presenter award, alongside newcomer Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby, Ant and Dec seized on their 20th consecutive win in the category.
The much-loved comedy duo Ant and Dec scooped the TV Presenter award for their role at the heart of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, which also won The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.
The Great British Bake Off won the award for the best challenge show, while Strictly Come Dancing danced its way to the top of the pack to be crowned the best Talent Show of 2021.
Scroll down to see the full list of National Television Award winners for 2021.
Which Scots were nominated for the British TV awards?
Greenock-born Line of Duty star Martin Compston was up for an award at this year’s National Television Awards – competing against his fellow BBC crime show stars, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar in the Drama Performance category.
But Compston and the AC-12 team were also contending against fellow Scot, David Tennant.
Tennant was in the running following his chilling performance as Fraserburgh-born serial killer and necrophile, Dennis Nilsen in ITV’s Des and triumphed by winning the category on Thursday night.
Also competing in the Drama Performance category was Years & Years star Olly Alexander for his lead performance in Channel 4 AIDS drama, It’s a Sin.
The drama was awarded the best New Drama award.
Full list of National Television Awards winners
Authored Documentary
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Challenge Show
The Great British Bake Off
Comedy
After Life
Daytime
This Morning
Drama Performance
David Tennant, Des Nilsen in Des
Special Recognition
Line of Duty
Factual
Gogglebox
Newcomer
Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street
New Drama
It's A Sin
Returning Drama
Line of Duty
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
Serial Drama Performance
Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
TV Presenter
Ant and Dec
Quiz Show
Beat the Chasers