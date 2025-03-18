Nostalgic Oasis fans think they know what Knebworth House is alluding to on social media 🎤🎶🎸

Oasis fans are buzzing this morning after a post on social media.

Knebworth House have teased something ‘historic’ is going to happen in August 2026.

Could this be the long awaited return of Oasis to Knebworth, and why is their show at the site so hallowed?

It wouldn’t be another month without more Oasis discussion this year, but we assure you that the teasing that is taking place is worth discussing.

But fans of the Gallagher’s are in peak excitement this morning after Knebworth House’s cryptic social media post , in which they posted crowd shots of those in attendance at a gig at the revered location, followed by the text: This Is History. August 2026.

The tease made by Knebworth House on Instagram that has led to many Oasis fans speculating a return to the legendary grounds next year. | X

Many believe that this is a sign that Oasis might be performing once again at the site of one of their biggest achievements, and one of the biggest moments in Britpop history; their hallowed performance at Knebworth back in 1996, when Cool Britannia was at its zenith.

On that occasion, the band played to a combined 250,000 people, with many considering the performance the peak of both the band and Britpop, and is uttered in the same breaths many would talk about the first Woodstock or perhaps their first experience at a music festival such as Glastonbury.

But in a rumour killer posted by Rolling Stone after the post starting making the rounds on social media, Knebworth House revealed that, though they are interested in working with Oasis again, the poster in question is a fake: “As much as we would like to welcome Oasis back for a 30th Anniversary Knebworth concert in 2026 and would be delighted to discuss dates with their promoters, this report that says it comes from Knebworth House is fake news.”

Knebworth House’s X account did not make this post.”

We can keep dreaming - but why are Oasis fans so adamant to see them back at Knebworth?

Why is Oasis’ Knebworth 1996 show so highly regarded?

Why is Oasis and Knebworth such a hallowed combination for many music fans in the UK? | Getty Images

The mid-1990s in Britain were marked by a resurgence of national pride, a period often referred to as Cool Britannia. This cultural wave saw a renewed interest in British music, fashion, and art, and Oasis stood as its most prominent ambassadors - despite what Blur fans may say.

Their music, a blend of Beatles-esque melodies and raw, working-class energy, resonated deeply with a generation seeking anthems of hope and rebellion.

The Knebworth shows, held on August 10th and 11th, 1996, were more than just concerts; they were a cultural phenomenon. The sheer scale of the event, with a quarter of a million people in attendance, was unprecedented. Millions more applied for tickets, with the overwhelming demand transforming the event into a symbolic gathering, a collective experience that solidified Oasis's status as a generational voice.

Noel Gallagher's reflections on the event, as captured in the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 , revealed a sense of both awe and detachment: "I was so arrogant at the time that it didn’t really register. Genuinely.

It’s only since Supersonic and this film that you try and put yourself back in there and you get goose bumps. I’m not sure there are any bands who had that lift-off like we did."

The performances themselves were electrifying, capturing the raw energy and charisma that defined Oasis, as their back catalogue of hits at that stage were sung with incredible passion by the massive crowd, creating a sense of unity and shared experience.

What did Oasis perform at their Knebworth 1996 shows?

Across the two dates at Knebworth, the band performed the following sets (credit: Setlist.FM ):

August 10 1996:

Columbia

Acquiesce

Supersonic

Hello

Some Might Say

Roll With It

Slide Away

Morning Glory

Round Are Way (Ending with Up in the Sky)

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Whatever (Ending with All the Young Dudes)

Cast No Shadow

Wonderwall

The Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

My Big Mouth

It's Gettin' Better (Man!!)

Live Forever

Encore:

Champagne Supernova (with John Squire)

I Am the Walrus (The Beatles cover) (with John Squire)

August 11 1996:

Columbia

Acquiesce

Supersonic

Hello

Some Might Say

Roll With It

Slide Away

Morning Glory

Round Are Way

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Whatever

Cast No Shadow

Wonderwall

The Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

My Big Mouth

It's Gettin' Better (Man!!)

Live Forever

Encore:

Champagne Supernova (with John Squire)

I Am the Walrus (The Beatles cover) (with John Squire)

Why is Knebworth itself so revered?

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant of English rock group Led Zeppelin perform live on stage at the Knebworth Festival at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, England in August 1979. | Getty Images

Knebworth's esteemed reputation as a premier music venue is rooted in its rich history and the sheer magnitude of iconic performances it has hosted.

Beyond its historical significance as the grounds of Knebworth House, the site has become synonymous with landmark concerts. From Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd to Queen and Oasis, the venue has welcomed a plethora of music royalty, often marking pivotal moments in their careers.

The vast capacity and natural amphitheatre create an electrifying atmosphere, amplifying the concert experience. Crucially, Knebworth has been the stage for culturally defining events, most notably Oasis's 1996 shows, which cemented its place in popular culture.

This enduring legacy, further bolstered by modern acts like Liam Gallagher returning to its hallowed grounds , transforms Knebworth from a mere field into a pilgrimage site for music fans, where history is not only remembered but continually made.

Were you one of those who saw Oasis at their legendary performances at Knebworth in 1996 or are you one of those people hoping they make their return to the site? Let us know your thoughts or predictions by leaving a comment down below.