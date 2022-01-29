Open air cinema experience to bring musical blockbusters to Dalkeith Country Park
Have your deck chairs and picnics ready, three nights of movie magic are set to attract crowds to Dalkeith Country Park this August, when Adventure Cinema makes its Scottish debut with outdoor screenings of three musical blockbusters.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
Described as 'the UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema', Adventure Cinema’s ’Outdoor Cinema Experience at Dalkeith Country Park’ will take place within the mansion grounds overlooking the River Esk from August 12 to 14, at 8pm each evening, opening on the Friday with West Side Story (12a).
Mamma Mia! (PG) will follow on the Saturday, with The Greatest Showman Sing-Along (PG) closing the season on the Sunday.
Steven Spielberg’s 2021 critically acclaimed adaptation of West Side Story, the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name, kicks things off and stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Rita Moreno.
Celebrating 50 years of ABBA, it’s Mamma Mia! next. For anyone who has not seen it, the film tells the story of a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding in order to discover which one of them is her dad. The 2008 romantic comedy stars Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters and, of course, the hits of ABBA.
Finally, 2017's The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Keala Settle, was inspired by the story of PT Barnum's creation of Barnum's American Museum and the lives of its star attractions. With popular songs like A Million Dreams, Never Enough, This Is Me and From Now On it certainly has a few sing-along anthems.
The season is one of more than 70 open-air events staged by Adventure Cinema at picturesque locations across the UK ranging from medieval castles to country estates and their first to be staged in Scotland.
Dalkeith Country Park is just a few miles from Edinburgh and covers 1,000 acres with entry for the Outdoor Cinema Experience via King's Gate. Picnics are welcome and free on-site parking is available.
Standard tickets cost £15.97 with VIP tickets (with popcorn and luxury deck chair in prime position) costing £22.58, both are available here