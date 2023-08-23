Outlander actor Sam Heughan has revealed his favourite spot in Scotland – and it’s right here in Edinburgh.

The Scottish star, who plays highland warrior Jamie Fraser in the hit time-travel series, has travelled the length and breadth of his home country for his Men in Kilts show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somewhat surprisingly, the 42-year-old didn’t pick out one of our magnificent mountains or glens, or even one of the country’s many famous lochs – instead he opted for visitor attraction right in the heart of Scotland’s capital city.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan has revealed his favourite spot in Scotland – and it’s right here in Edinburgh.

Asked for his favourite place in Scotland in a recent interview, Heughan, who moved to Edinburgh with his family as a teenager, opted for Mary King's Close, a supposedly haunted close underneath the streets of Edinburgh.

The actor, who went to who went to James Gillespie's High School in the city, described his visit there as a “terrifying” experience – adding that he adores Edinburgh as a whole.

He went on to praise the city of Edinburgh, saying: “I just love that city, the wynds, the closes going off the Royal Mile, especially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The city underneath the city, which we actually shot in for Men in Kilts, it didn't make it to the edit, but Mary King's Close, when they had the city and it's still there, you can go, there's streets underneath there and shops and everything. It's terrifying.

“It's like something out of Harry Potter, it really is. And if you haven't been, please visit Edinburgh.”

It’s not the first time Heughan has waxed lyrical about Auld Reekie. In his memoir Waypoints, published last year, he opened up about his move to Edinburgh as a teenager – saying it was like a “like a whole new world” for him.

In a chapter titled 'The Wake-Up Call', Heughan reveals his family moved to Edinburgh so his mother could enroll at Edinburgh College of Art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He writes: “After years of living in a quiet community, my mother, my brother, and I packed our belongings for what felt like a whole new world.

“Swapping the stable and the castle ruins for a suburban street in Edinburgh, we set about settling in for this new chapter in our lives.

“It was a big change, but also hugely exciting for two young lads like Cirdan and me.

“I had just finished at my little primary school, so I started high school at the same time as all my new classmates.