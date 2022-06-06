Off the back of their upcoming album, Panic! At The Disco has announced a headline tour across UK and Europe. The tour will stop off in Glasgow, as well as Birmingham, London, and Manchester, throughout March of 2023.

The tour is in support of their upcoming LP, which is due for release on August 19th and marks Brendon Urie’s third solo album as Panic! At The Disco.

The band first teased on their Instagram page in their first post in two years. They followed up with a snippet of a song and a post with the caption, “Almost time, can you feel it?”.

Both the lead single and upcoming album will be called Viva Las Vengeance and marks the first new music from Panic! At The Disco since the 2018 release of their number album Pray For The Wicked, featuring the record-breaking single “High Hopes”.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” says Brendon Urie. “I didn’t realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming tour and how to get tickets.

The tour was announced off the back of the latest song, Viva Las Vengeance. Photo: Elektra Music Group.

Panic! At The Disco Europe tour dates 2023

Here are all the European tour dates from the Viva Las Vengeance tour:

- February 20th: Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

- February 21st: Munich, Olympiahalle

Brendon Urie is the long-time frontman of the band. Photo: Elektra Music Group.

- February 23rd: Hamburg, Barclays Arena

- February 24th: Cologne, Lanxess Arena

- February 25th: Rotterdam, Rotterdam Ahoy

- February 28th: Antwerp, Sportpaleis

- March 1st: Paris, Accorhotels Arena

- March 3rd: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

- March 4th: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

- March 6th: London, O2 Arena

- March 10th: Manchester, AO Arena

How to get tickets for Panic! At The Disco in Glasgow

Tickets for the Glasgow tour dates and the rest of the UK and Europe 2023 tour will be available via general sale at 10am on 10 June via Ticketmaster here and See Tickets here.