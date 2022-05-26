English comic and actor Peter Kay has not performed live since 2017, when he cancelled a number of public events ahead of his stand-up tour and announced he would be stepping back from the limelight due to personal reasons.

"Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming standup tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments. My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first."

However, rumours are now flying that Kay might be making a return to the stage in 2023. Here’s what we know so far.

Peter Kay 2023 tour

According to The Sun, Peter Kay is lining up “huge venues” for a 2023 tour across the country. This would be his first UK tour in 10 years.

Comedian Peter Kay is rumoured to make a return to live performances in 2023. Photo: ShowBizIreland/Getty Images.

Locations like Manchester, London, and Birmingham are reportedly part of the tour, with it expected to be announced in September.

“Peter has not performed a live stand-up set on a big stage in well over a decade now but he could not be more ready to get back out there,” said a source.