Rom-com lovers rejoice! A stage adaptation of the hit 1990 film Pretty Woman will be coming to Edinburgh as part of a UK tour.

Based on the much-loved movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the musical brings the romantic tale to life on stage in a performance featuring original music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song, ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’.

Pretty Woman: The Musical had its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre.

The stage show has received rave reviews everywhere its toured, and is sure to go down a storm with audiences in Scotland’s capital city.

As well as visiting Auld Reekie from April 2-13, the show will visit a number of UK cities, including Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham and Bristol.

Tickets for the musical’s run at the Edinburgh Playhouse are on sale now from www.atgtickets.com/edinburghplayhouse

One of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman centres on Hollywood prostitute Vivian Ward (Roberts) and wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (Gere).

Vivian is hired to be Edward's escort for several business and social functions, and their relationship develops during her week-long stay with him.

The film received mixed reviews on its release, though Roberts received a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance, which catapulted her to international stardom.

Full list of Pretty Woman: The Musical tour 2023/24 dates

Birmingham, The Alexandra: October 17 - October 28 2023.

Bristol Hippodrome: October 31 - November 11 2023.

Glasgow, Theatre Royal: November 14 - November 25 2023.

Woking, New Victoria Theatre: November 27 - December 2 2023.

Oxford, New Theatre: December 4 - December 9 2023.

Stockton Globe Theatre: December 14 - December 31 2023.

Liverpool Empire: January 23 - February 3 2024.

Hull New Theatre: February 5 - February 10 2024.

New Wimbledon Theatre: February 12 - February 17 2024.

York, Grand Opera House: February 19 - February 24 2024.

Manchester Opera House: March 5 - March 16 2024.

Milton Keynes Theatre: March 19 - March 30 2024.

Edinburgh Playhouse: April 2 - April 13 2024.

Plymouth, Theatre Royal: April 15 - April 20 2024.

Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre: April 29 - May 4 2024.

Bromley, Churchill Theatre: May 6 to May 11 2024.

Leeds Grand Theatre: May 14 - May 25 2024.

Sunderland Empire: May 28 - June 8 2024.

Belfast, Grand Opera House: June 10 - June 15 2024.

Cork Opera House: June 24 - June 29 2024.

Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre: July 2 - July 13 2024.

Stoke Regent Theatre: July 15 - July 20 2024.

Southampton, Mayflower: July 22 - July 27 2024.

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion: August 6 - August 17 2024.

Dartford, Orchard Theatre: August 26 - August 31 2024.

Nottingham, Theatre Royal: September 2 - September 7 2024.

Northampton, Derngate Theatre: September 9 - September 14 2024.

