Race For Life’s Pretty Muddy event splashed into Edinburgh on Sunday and saw runners pelted with muddy water as they made their way around a 5K course.

The event, in aid of Cancer Research UK, was the second Race For Life event in the city, with 5K and 10K runs having been held in Holyrood Park last weekend. As the name suggests, Pretty Muddy saw runners caked in mud as they climbed over, under and through various obstacles along the course.