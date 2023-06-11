Race For Life Pretty Muddy 2023: Edinburgh sees hundreds head to The Meadows for messy fun run
Runners were soaked with muddy water as they made their way around the 5K course
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST
Race For Life’s Pretty Muddy event splashed into Edinburgh on Sunday and saw runners pelted with muddy water as they made their way around a 5K course.
The event, in aid of Cancer Research UK, was the second Race For Life event in the city, with 5K and 10K runs having been held in Holyrood Park last weekend. As the name suggests, Pretty Muddy saw runners caked in mud as they climbed over, under and through various obstacles along the course.
Here are 15 pictures from the day, which raised thousands of pounds for charity.
