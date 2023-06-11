News you can trust since 1873
Race For Life Pretty Muddy 2023: Edinburgh sees hundreds head to The Meadows for messy fun run

Runners were soaked with muddy water as they made their way around the 5K course
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST

Race For Life’s Pretty Muddy event splashed into Edinburgh on Sunday and saw runners pelted with muddy water as they made their way around a 5K course.

The event, in aid of Cancer Research UK, was the second Race For Life event in the city, with 5K and 10K runs having been held in Holyrood Park last weekend. As the name suggests, Pretty Muddy saw runners caked in mud as they climbed over, under and through various obstacles along the course.

Here are 15 pictures from the day, which raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Just when racers thought they'd come to the end of the mud, helpers were on hand to make sure they were well and truly soaked before crossing the finish line.

1. No escape

Just when racers thought they'd come to the end of the mud, helpers were on hand to make sure they were well and truly soaked before crossing the finish line.

At one point along the course, runners were met with space hoppers and had to bounce around obstacles to get to the next part of the race.

2. Space hoppers

At one point along the course, runners were met with space hoppers and had to bounce around obstacles to get to the next part of the race.

One obstacle saw those taking part have to squeeze through an inflatable obstacle, all while being caked in mud.

3. A tight squeeze

One obstacle saw those taking part have to squeeze through an inflatable obstacle, all while being caked in mud.

The final obstacle before the finish line saw racers slide down into a muddy pit below.

4. Grand finale

The final obstacle before the finish line saw racers slide down into a muddy pit below.

