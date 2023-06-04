Edinburgh's Race for Life 2023 takes place at Holyrood Park - here's 12 incredible photos from event
People across Edinburgh united against cancer by taking part in the city’s Race for Life event on Sunday.
As the sun shone down on Holyrood Park, hundreds of runners tackled the 10K and 5K courses – all for a good cause.
Cancer Research UK’s much-loved event raises money to help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose, treat cancer – and save lives.
Take a look through our photo gallery from the event – and see if you know anyone in the pictures.
Page 1 of 4