Edinburgh's Race for Life 2023 takes place at Holyrood Park - here's 12 incredible photos from event

People across Edinburgh united against cancer by taking part in the city’s Race for Life event on Sunday.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST

As the sun shone down on Holyrood Park, hundreds of runners tackled the 10K and 5K courses – all for a good cause.

Cancer Research UK’s much-loved event raises money to help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose, treat cancer – and save lives.

Take a look through our photo gallery from the event – and see if you know anyone in the pictures.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the action from Sunday's Race For Life at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.

1. Race For Life

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the action from Sunday's Race For Life at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.

Hundreds of runners took part in Race For Life at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh on Sunday.

2. Race For Life

Hundreds of runners took part in Race For Life at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh on Sunday.

These runners held hands as they navigated the course at Holyrood Park on Sunday.

3. Race For Life

These runners held hands as they navigated the course at Holyrood Park on Sunday.

It was a sweltering hot day in Edinburgh as hundreds of runners took part in Race For Life on Sunday.

4. Race For Life

It was a sweltering hot day in Edinburgh as hundreds of runners took part in Race For Life on Sunday.

