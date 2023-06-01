People across Edinburgh are set to unite against cancer by taking part in Race for Life 2023 this weekend.

Cancer Research UK’s much-loved event, which takes place in Holyrood Park on Sunday, June 4 will see money raised to help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose, treat cancer – and save lives.

This year’s Race For Life features four different events – The Holyrood 10k, which starts at 10.15am, the Holyrood 5k, at 11am, Edinburgh Pretty Muddy Kids obstacle course at 10am, and Edinburgh Pretty Muddy 5k, at 11am.

Race for Life 10k: The course is set in the scenic grounds of Holyrood Park. The 10k route is a single lap, starting and finishing on the field adjacent to Holyrood Palace and runs around Arthur's Seat, taking in the beautiful views across Edinburgh. This event is mainly on roads and includes a large incline. The start and finish lines are situated on the main playing fields of Holyrood Park.

Race for Life 5k: The 5k route starts and finishes on the field adjacent to Holyrood Palace and runs around Arthur's Seat, taking in the beautiful views across Edinburgh. This event is mainly on roads but includes one large incline. The start and finish lines are situated on the main playing fields of Holyrood Park.

Edinburgh Pretty Muddy Kids: Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids is a brilliant muddy obstacle course just for the little ones. They can take on the obstacles, crawl through the mud pit and have fun with friends, all the while helping raise valuable funds for life-saving research. Please note, all children taking part must be at least 1.2m tall on day of event. The meeting point is the grass area to the East of the main pathway (Middle Meadows Walk) through The Meadows.

Pretty Muddy 5k: Race for Life Pretty Muddy is a 5k muddy obstacle course for anyone over the age of 13. Scramble over the A-frame. Crawl through the mud pit. Have fun with your friends. And raise valuable funds for life-saving research. The meeting point is the grass area to the East of the main pathway (Middle Meadows Walk) through The Meadows.

Road closures

Several roads in the area around Holyrood Park will be closed from 6am to 1pm. They are: Holyrood Gait, Horse Wynd, Queen's Drive between Holyrood Gait and Horse Wynd, at Holyrood Park Road and at Old Church Lane, Duke's Walk at Queen's Park Avenue.

Travel information

Due to the city centre location, there is no event parking available for this event. Participants and spectators are asked to use public transport or city centre car parks when travelling to this event.