Ed Sheeran is returning to BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend on Saturday May 28th. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

After two years away from live events due to the pandemic, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend is back for 2022.

The line-up has been announced and tickets go on sale soon for the live music festival, hosted in Coventry this year.

Here’s who will be playing and how to get your hands on tickets.

Lorde, performing here at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala in 2021, will take to the main stage of the Big Weekend on Sunday May 29th. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 line up

On the main stage, Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, Central Cee, Joel Corry and Yungblud will all perform as some of the weekend’s headline acts on the Saturday.

Joining them on Saturday on the Future Sounds Stage are Sam Fender, Easy Life, Fontaines DC, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigrid, and Tom Grennan.

The last round of acts for the Saturday can be found on the BBC Music Introducing Stage, including Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Jordan Mackampa, Tamera, Thomas Headon, USNA, and Willow Kayne.

On Sunday, George Ezra, Becky Hill, Dermot Kennedy, Jax Jones, Lorde, and Mabel will replace the first round of acts on the main stage.

The Future Sounds Stage will host Foals, Alfie Templeman, Charlie XCX, Griff, Holly Humberstone, Joy Crookes, Koffee, and Wet Leg.

Finally, on the BBC Music Introducing Stage on Sunday, Alfie Indra, Crawlers, Danniella Dee, Hope Tala, Lizzie Esau, piri & tommy, Queen Mills, and Sad Night Dynamite will be playing for the Coventry crowds.

When is Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022?

The two-day festival is happening at the end of May, on Saturday May 28th and Sunday May 29th.

How to get tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022

As always with Radio 1’s Big Weekend, tickets are sold with preference to locals in the area.

60% of tickets for 2022 are reserved for people living in Coventry, 25% for those in neighbouring areas, and the remaining 15% are available for general sale.

All tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster from Friday March 18th at 6.30pm.

There are 8,000 tickets available for the Friday before the live music starts where attendees can enjoy a day of electronic music.

Friday tickets start from £12.50.

Saturday and Sunday tickets start from £21.50, with 39,500 tickets available to purchase per day.

BBC Radio 1 has warned that tickets are expected to sell out quickly and you can purchase a maximum of two tickets for either Saturday or Sunday, but not both.

While buying tickets, you will be asked to choose a ‘pot’ to buy from.

Pot 1 is reserved for residents of Coventry Council area, Pot 2 for those living in remaining Coventry ‘CV’ postcodes, Birmingham ‘B’ postcodes, and Leicester (LE1,2,3,4,5,6, 8,9,10,17,18,19) postcodes, while Pot 3 is available for general sale.

If you select tickets from Pot 1 or Pot 2, you will be asked to enter your postcode.

You will only see whether tickets are available to buy after completing this step.